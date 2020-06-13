Apartment List
/
IL
/
evanston
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

Finding an apartment in Evanston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Rogers Park
19 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,274
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,555
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,686
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,185
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 6 at 12:03am
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 5 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1313 Oak K3
1313 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
Evanston - One Bedroom - Property Id: 273621 Evanston - 1 Bedroom 3rd Floor Pets Welcome Evanston - Nice vintage apartment. Large updated windows to let the sun shine all day Hardwood floors and huge closet space Very pet friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
339 Howard 3
339 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
Studio
$865
360 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676 Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students! Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge Ave
705 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Large 1BR w/ heat included, modern kitchen/bath - Property Id: 236346 Location: 705 Dodge Ave , Evanston , IL Rent: $1175 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: Laundry on site Parking: Street Modern 1BR in Evanston! Large living room,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
1531 W Howard St
1531 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elevate Your Lifestyle at Elevation Lofts - Property Id: 247576 Ideally located within walking distance to Lake Michigan beaches, the Howard Red Line train, and much of Rogers Park's eclectic entertainment and dining, convenience awaits at your

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge 3N
705 Dodge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
Evanston = One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 235725 Evanston - Renovated 1 Bedroom Heat Included Evanston - Updated one bedroom apartment on the third floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
534 Hinman Ave
534 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS VINTAGE EVANSTON ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 299034 Location: 534 Hinman ave, Evanston, 60201 Rent: $1300 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
601 Sheridan Rd
601 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN SOUTH EVANSTON! - Property Id: 237053 Location: 601 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, 60202 Rent: $1600 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: No pets Laundry: In unit Parking: Street - Stainless Steel Appliances - Dishwasher,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
327 Kedzie St
327 Kedzie Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
VINTAGE EVANSTON 1 BED! CLOSE TO METRA AND CTA! - Property Id: 260532 Location: 327 Kedzie St, Evanston, 60202 Rent: $1395 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE! PICTURES MAY BE OF A

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
534 Hinman Ave W3
534 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Top Floor! Heat & Water Included! Pets Welcome! - Property Id: 298971 Location: Hinman Ave Evanston, IL 60202 Rent: $1365 Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: Now Broker Fee: No Fee Pet Policy: Pet Friendly Parking: Street Utilities Included: Heat,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
943 Judson Ave
943 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
REHABBED 5 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment - Property Id: 267283 This unit features brand new floors throughout, brand new kitchen with shaker style white kitchen cabinets, subway tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, in unit
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Evanston, IL

Finding an apartment in Evanston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEvanston 3 BedroomsEvanston Accessible ApartmentsEvanston Apartments under $1,000Evanston Apartments under $1,200Evanston Apartments under $1,300
Evanston Apartments under $900Evanston Apartments with BalconyEvanston Apartments with GarageEvanston Apartments with GymEvanston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEvanston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEvanston Apartments with Parking
Evanston Apartments with PoolEvanston Apartments with Washer-DryerEvanston Cheap PlacesEvanston Dog Friendly ApartmentsEvanston Furnished ApartmentsEvanston Pet Friendly PlacesEvanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago