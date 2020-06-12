Apartment List
/
IL
/
evanston
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

213 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Downtown Evanston
50 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,787
1504 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Evanston
66 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1469 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
33 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,801
1510 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Downtown Evanston
14 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1303 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1285 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,071
1485 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 6 at 12:03am
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 3 at 10:56pm
Contact for Availability
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
An extension of the Windy City's legendary Clark Street, Chicago Avenue is the central north/south road that connects Main and Dempster Streets, and downtown Evanston and Northwestern.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
943 Judson Ave
943 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
REHABBED 5 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment - Property Id: 267283 This unit features brand new floors throughout, brand new kitchen with shaker style white kitchen cabinets, subway tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, in unit

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Lee St 943 GDN
312 Lee St, Evanston, IL
Spacious 5 Bedroom in North Suburbs **VIDEO TOUR** - Property Id: 289312 Heat included Huge pet friendly five bedroom w/ brand new renovations. Located on a tranquil tree-lined street just 4 blocks from downtown Evanston and 3 blocks from the lake.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
810 Washington St.
810 Washington Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Large, charming apartment on safe and quiet street. Short walk to Main St., cafes, shops, trains and lake front. Private entrance, 3 bedrooms, full kitchen, living room, dining room, 1.5 bathrooms, and also family room overlooking large backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Central Street
1 Unit Available
1813 Lincoln Street
1813 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Single family rental in excellent location by Central St. shopping, Metra, and local elementary and middle schools. Three bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Vintage charm throughout and tons of storage and laundry in basement.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1560 FLORENCE Avenue
1560 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL
Fabulous newer construction brick & stone duplex home in desirable Evanston location. This urban style residence boasts 10' ceilings, Brazilian cherry hrdwd floors, skylights, central vacuum, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
843 Ridge Avenue
843 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1907 sqft
You will love this beautiful vintage condo updated for today's living and in awesome walk-to location! 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, large open Kitchen with breakfast bar, in-unit Laundry, central air, newer windows and rear BBQ porch with steps down

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
1333 Maple Avenue
1333 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1650 sqft
Bright and spacious 3BR/2BTH corner unit in elevator building. Freshly painted! HEAT INCLUDED! Blinds NEW! Many upgrades. NEW kitchen with granite counters, ample cabinetry and stainless appliances. Lovely modern baths. Large master bedroom suite.
Results within 1 mile of Evanston
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
West Ridge
2 Units Available
Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
Nestled within the Rogers Park neighborhood, this red brick walk-up building is just north of downtown. Take a short walk to Warren Park where you can enjoy a nine-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art skate park and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,160
1532 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
2005 W Touhy Ave
2005 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
PRIME LOCATION 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 296651 Beautiful - 3 BR & 1 Bath in Chicago's Rogers Park Area $800 Move In Fee - 600credit score - Income must be 3x the rent - HEAT INCLUDED-No Evictions- No Bankruptcies Call or Text Sandra @

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
7058 N Clark 204
7058 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1232 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed / 2 bath Rogers Park - Property Id: 273665 Spacious and stunning remodeled apartments in Rogers Park! Located steps from the Rogers Park metra, grocery stores, shopping,c offee shops, and near the Loyola campus.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
1642 W Morse Ave 2S
1642 West Morse Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Unit 2S Available 08/01/20 Morse Line - Huge Rehab - Property Id: 102578 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Spacious Floor plan with Heat Included. Walk to Morse Red Line. Parking avail Huge 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath with eat-in kitchen & space for dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
7630 N Eastlake Ter # 7638-1w
7630 North Eastlake Terrace, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
beautiful 3 bedrooms w/ heat and water included! - Property Id: 281799 Heat included in this apartment in Rogers Park! Updated and renovated apartment. There is wall AC included in each apartment and laundry on site. This building is pet friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
6973 N Greenview Ave 6C
6973 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
HUGE PENTHOUSE - 3 BALCONIES - PATIO DOWNTOWN VIEW - Property Id: 262845 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Penthouse Apartment right of Morse Red Line in Convenient Rogers Park Location! 2 Floors of Living. Each Bedroom has their own full bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
1445 Lunt
1445 W Lunt Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
900 sqft
Peaceful three bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features rehabbed kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, large combination living and dining rooms, spacious bedrooms, great closet

June 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,323 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,557 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Evanston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    Rent growth in Evanston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,557 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Evanston.
    • While rents in Evanston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities such as Columbus and DC, saw rents increase by 1.0% and 0.5%; note that median 2BR prices in these cities are $972 and $1,574, respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEvanston 3 BedroomsEvanston Accessible ApartmentsEvanston Apartments under $1,000Evanston Apartments under $1,200Evanston Apartments under $1,300
    Evanston Apartments under $900Evanston Apartments with BalconyEvanston Apartments with GarageEvanston Apartments with GymEvanston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEvanston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEvanston Apartments with Parking
    Evanston Apartments with PoolEvanston Apartments with Washer-DryerEvanston Cheap PlacesEvanston Dog Friendly ApartmentsEvanston Furnished ApartmentsEvanston Pet Friendly PlacesEvanston Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
    Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
    Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Evanston
    Central Street

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
    Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
    University of Chicago