downtown evanston
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
579 Apartments for rent in Downtown Evanston, Evanston, IL
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
39 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,780
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,356
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,788
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
19 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,965
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated June 26 at 03:48am
Contact for Availability
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,255
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 26 at 03:47am
Contact for Availability
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Maple Avenue
1505 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
Light bright spacious 3 bed, 1 bath, sunny top floor unit walking distance to the heart of downtown Evanston.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Maple Avenue
1720 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1720 Maple Avenue in Evanston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
807 CHURCH Street
807 Church Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
970 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA rental condo at the Art-Deco inspired Evanston Galleria.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1516 Hinman Avenue
1516 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished seventh floor end unit that is move in ready! Ideally situated in highly desirable area within walking distance to downtown Evanston, Whole Foods, Metra, CTA Purple Line, and the gorgeous lake front! Open concept living spaces
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
807 Davis Street
807 Davis Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,350
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous & large 1 bedroom unit with den in Sherman Plaza available for rent starting 8/1/2020. Entire apartment was freshly painted last year with a neutral gray color. Enjoy luxury living in the heart of downtown Evanston.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Chicago Avenue
1715 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1091 sqft
**ONE MONTH FREE AND WAIVED MOVE IN FEES WITH MOVE IN BY 4/23.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1570 ELMWOOD Avenue
1570 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
Evanston's first all "Green" building. This was thye most recently built condo building in downtown area. This sunny south facing unit was a model unit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1616 Hinman Avenue
1616 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Evanston features carpeted floors in the living areas, a dishwasher, a/c window units, heat included in the rent, and laundry in building.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Evanston
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
27 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,732
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Last updated June 26 at 03:44am
Contact for Availability
1243 Judson
1243 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
Usually, naming of buildings is left to country English estates and manors. The Judson, at 1243 Judson is the standout exception in Evanston.
Last updated June 26 at 03:49am
Contact for Availability
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
If you dream in buildings and architecture, then 941 Chicago is your dream Evanston apartment. The ornate details that decorate the building make for a truly remarkable Welcome home each day.
Last updated June 16 at 05:59pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
Last updated June 16 at 05:55pm
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,125
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Last updated June 26 at 03:45am
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Last updated April 3 at 10:56pm
Contact for Availability
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
An extension of the Windy City's legendary Clark Street, Chicago Avenue is the central north/south road that connects Main and Dempster Streets, and downtown Evanston and Northwestern.
