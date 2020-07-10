378 Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,492
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
27 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,732
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,046
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,780
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 7 at 12:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,110
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
Central Street
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,348
1185 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
13 Units Available
Central Street
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 26 at 03:48am
Contact for Availability
Central Street
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
339 Howard 3
339 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
360 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676 Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students! Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
120 Keeney Street 3
120 Keeney Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2K Sq. Ft EVANSTON 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath. 1 Blk BEACH - Property Id: 300142 Penthouse apartment in massive 2K square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 3rd floor walk up. 1 block from South Blvd. Beach, 3 Blocks from Purple Line, 5 blocks to Metra.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A
1236 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
749 sqft
Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Evanston for Rent - June Move In! - Features: carpet floors throughout the unit, kitchen with ceramic floors, all white appliances, maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, open living and dining combo area,

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evanston
1640 MAPLE Avenue
1640 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Showing for lease starting in July or August. Ideal Downtown Evanston location at Church Street Station. Morning sunshine with east views, this 2BR/2BA corner unit has its own private terrace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
804 Judson Ave 2
804 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 805judson-2 - Property Id: 305069 Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305069 Property Id 305069 (RLNE5876443)

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
943 Judson Ave G
943 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
943 Judson - Property Id: 266735 Huge pet friendly five bedroom w/ brand new renovations. Located on a tranquil tree-lined street just 4 blocks from downtown Evanston and 3 blocks from the lake.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Howard Street
1320 Brummel Street
1320 Brummel Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Rarely available updated corner unit townhome in Evanston! The home is located on a very desirable block with a park just across the alley on the back of the property. Has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evanston
1720 Maple Avenue
1720 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1720 Maple Avenue in Evanston. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evanston
1570 Elmwood Avenue
1570 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
728 sqft
View our 3D tour! Gorgeous one bedroom FURNISHED condo for rent in One Evanston. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer and one garage parking space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
900 CHICAGO Avenue
900 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this large east facing condo in newer condo building at popular Main/Chicago neighborhood. This sunny unit has a large great room and awesome private terrace (170 sq ft)..

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evanston
807 CHURCH Street
807 Church Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
970 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA rental condo at the Art-Deco inspired Evanston Galleria.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Oakton
1020 Austin Street
1020 Austin Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Evanston. Top floor of 2-flat.

July 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,315 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,547 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Evanston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Evanston, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,547 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Evanston fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

