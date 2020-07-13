All apartments in Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments

1715 Chicago Ave · (847) 262-3514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 808N · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Unit 608N · Avail. Sep 6

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Unit 811S · Avail. now

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 317N · Avail. Aug 29

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 417S · Avail. Aug 29

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 202S · Avail. Aug 29

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 418S · Avail. Aug 29

$3,263

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 718S · Avail. Aug 29

$3,394

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 401S · Avail. Aug 29

$2,901

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evanston Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
hot tub
internet cafe
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Evanston Place Apartments, located on the North Shore of Chicago, IL 60201, offers new community amenities and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms in select homes! These upgraded homes include stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, chalkboard wall and in unit washer and dryer. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! New community features include a rooftop swimming pool and social deck, Wi Fi tech lounge great for studying, outdoor courtyard with grills, and upgraded 24 hour fitness center. Within walking distance to Northwestern University, Metra train, nearby beach and downtown Evanston. Safe and secure community with controlled access and on site management. Pet friendly and smoke free community. Tour during our extended hours or tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Additional metered street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Garage lot, assigned: $90/month. Covered parking options are available for residents. Prices vary; ask the leasing office for details. Additional metered street parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Storage Details: 4x5x4 cage: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evanston Place Apartments have any available units?
Evanston Place Apartments has 39 units available starting at $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does Evanston Place Apartments have?
Some of Evanston Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evanston Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Evanston Place Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Evanston Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Evanston Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Evanston Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Evanston Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Evanston Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evanston Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evanston Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Evanston Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Evanston Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Evanston Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Evanston Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evanston Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
