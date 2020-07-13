Evanston Place Apartments

Lease Length: 7-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Additional metered street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Garage lot, assigned: $90/month. Covered parking options are available for residents. Prices vary; ask the leasing office for details. Additional metered street parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Storage Details: 4x5x4 cage: $20/month