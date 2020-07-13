Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access hot tub internet cafe

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Evanston Place Apartments, located on the North Shore of Chicago, IL 60201, offers new community amenities and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms in select homes! These upgraded homes include stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, chalkboard wall and in unit washer and dryer. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! New community features include a rooftop swimming pool and social deck, Wi Fi tech lounge great for studying, outdoor courtyard with grills, and upgraded 24 hour fitness center. Within walking distance to Northwestern University, Metra train, nearby beach and downtown Evanston. Safe and secure community with controlled access and on site management. Pet friendly and smoke free community. Tour during our extended hours or tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.