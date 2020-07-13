305 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Evanston, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 16 at 05:55pm
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,125
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 26 at 03:45am
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 16 at 05:59pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge Ave
705 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
LARGE EVANSTON 1 BEDROOM WITH HEAT INCLUDED - Property Id: 236953 Location: 705 Dodge ave, Evanston, 60202 Rent: $1175 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: On site Parking: Assigned parking spot for rent $50/mo - Large living space -

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
309 Ridge Ave 1
309 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
725 sqft
Close to St.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
838 Sherman Ave 16
838 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
500 sqft
Vintage 1 Bed in the heart of Evanston. O - Property Id: 285577 This unit is literally one block from the train station making all commuting a breeze, parking lot is available at additional rent and street parking is also pretty simple.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
339 Howard 3
339 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
360 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676 Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students! Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
838 Sherman Ave 12
838 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$925
300 sqft
Vintage Studio in the heart of Evanston - Property Id: 206061 Studio / 1 Bath in Superb Evanston Location. Next to Main Street which offers dining, shopping, transit and coffee.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
836 Sherman Ave 9
836 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 Bed in the heart of Evanston - Property Id: 206059 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Superb Evanston Location. Next to Main Street which offers dining, shopping, transit and coffee.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1940 Sherman Ave
1940 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,180
605 sqft
At 1940 Sherman Avenue, the apartments feature walk-in closets, air conditioning, new lighting, shower/tub combinations, and recently updated kitchens with a gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and new counter-tops. Visit www.

1 of 5

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
432 Elmwood Avenue
432 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Fabulous 1BR /1BA second floor in quiet building near Oakton & Elmwood. You don't need to own a car if you live here. Walk from Main & Chicago Ave where everything you need is located! Near Presence Hospital.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge Ave 3N
705 Dodge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
$1175 / SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM IN EVANSTON! - Property Id: 303278 PLEASE CONTACT A LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING! Modern 1BR in Evanston! Parking available for $50/MO.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Central Street
1925 Harrison Street
1925 Harrison Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Available Now! Great location in the heart of Evanston and walking distance to Wilmette. Rent: $1,200 | Utilities included in rent: heat, storage, trash removal, & water.
Results within 1 mile of Evanston
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled within the Rogers Park neighborhood, this red brick walk-up building is just north of downtown. Take a short walk to Warren Park where you can enjoy a nine-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art skate park and tennis courts.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1639 W Touhy Ave # 1n
1639 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Roger Park 1 Bed - Property Id: 313573 "PLEASE COMPLETE THE SURVEY WITH MOVE DATE,INCOME, PET INFORMATIONand NUMBER OF TENANTS AND I WILL REPLY RIGHT AWAY.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6967 N Bell Ave 2
6967 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly, 1 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 314131 Spacious 900 sq ft One bedroom with grand formal dinning room. Oak floors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
2342 W Touhy Ave
2342 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
WEST RIGDE 2 BED WITH HEAT, WATER AND GAS INCLUDED - Property Id: 252543 Location: 2342 W Touhy ave, West Ridge, 60645 Rent: $1150 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed Laundry: In building Parking: Street This unit is one

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1918 W Lunt Ave
1918 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
STEPS TO ROGERS PARK METRA!HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 309010 Location: 1918 W Lunt ave, Rogers Park, 60626 Rent: $975 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed Laundry: On-site Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7120 N Sheridan Rd
7120 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Live Steps From The Lakefront in Rogers Park - Property Id: 306377 Steps from the lake! Right across from Loyola Beach and Park. Spacious, flexible layout. HEAT INCLUDED.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7755 N Sheridan Rd
7755 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
Rogers Park Studio Walk to Red Line- Pets OK - Property Id: 304643 Location: 7755 North Sheridan, #1, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park) Rent: $795 Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pets ok Laundry: In building Parking: Street STUDIO/1BATH MONTHLY

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
2348 W Touhy Ave
2348 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2BR in West Ridge! Heat, water & cooking gas incld - Property Id: 251707 Location: 2348 W Touhy Ave , Chicago , IL Rent: $1150 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats allowed Laundry: In Building Parking: Street PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1321 W Estes Ave
1321 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
LIVE NEAR LOYOLA PARK!! WALK TO THE RED-LINE!! - Property Id: 253768 Location: 1321 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL Rent: $1025 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only no dogs Laundry: On site Parking: Street - GREAT 1BED - SEPARATE LIVING AND DINING

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1521 West Sherwin Ave.
1521 West Sherwin Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Apartment Features: Bright White Kitchen Cabinets Gray Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Area with Front View Designer Plank Flooring Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall

July 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,315 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,547 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Evanston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Evanston, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,547 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Evanston fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

