Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

AMLI Evanston

737 Chicago Ave · (847) 278-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 343 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,867

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 324 · Avail. Sep 21

$3,633

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1557 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Jul 27

$3,780

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Evanston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
dog grooming area
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
AMLI Evanston is located in the heart of downtown Evanston, near Chicago, and just a few blocks from Lake Michigan, and Northwestern University. Our Evanston apartments are surrounded by great shopping, eclectic restaurants, and exciting night life while offering easy access to outstanding recreation. Getting anywhere is easy because AMLI's apartments near Northwestern University are just a block from the Evanston el and Metra stop.Residents of AMLI's South Evanston rental apartments enjoy outstanding amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center with a separate Yoga and Pilates studio; expansive resident lounge; clubroom with a professional business center; scenic rooftop courtyard and deck with an outdoor fireplace and barbecue grills; and ample bicycle storage and private storage. And our new Evanston apartment residents will Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out. AMLI's South Evanston rental apartments north of Chicago offer studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances; elegant granite countertops; and wood style flooring throughout with plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Choosing our apartments near Northwestern University is a better choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency, and embrace a healthier living environment because our community is LEED Silver Certified.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 one-time fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Reserved parking garage: $135/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Evanston have any available units?
AMLI Evanston has 26 units available starting at $1,819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Evanston have?
Some of AMLI Evanston's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Evanston currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Evanston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI Evanston pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Evanston is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Evanston offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Evanston offers parking.
Does AMLI Evanston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Evanston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Evanston have a pool?
No, AMLI Evanston does not have a pool.
Does AMLI Evanston have accessible units?
No, AMLI Evanston does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Evanston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Evanston has units with dishwashers.
