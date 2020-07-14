Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly dog grooming area fire pit internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

AMLI Evanston is located in the heart of downtown Evanston, near Chicago, and just a few blocks from Lake Michigan, and Northwestern University. Our Evanston apartments are surrounded by great shopping, eclectic restaurants, and exciting night life while offering easy access to outstanding recreation. Getting anywhere is easy because AMLI's apartments near Northwestern University are just a block from the Evanston el and Metra stop.Residents of AMLI's South Evanston rental apartments enjoy outstanding amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center with a separate Yoga and Pilates studio; expansive resident lounge; clubroom with a professional business center; scenic rooftop courtyard and deck with an outdoor fireplace and barbecue grills; and ample bicycle storage and private storage. And our new Evanston apartment residents will Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out. AMLI's South Evanston rental apartments north of Chicago offer studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances; elegant granite countertops; and wood style flooring throughout with plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Choosing our apartments near Northwestern University is a better choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency, and embrace a healthier living environment because our community is LEED Silver Certified.