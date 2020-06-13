Apartment List
/
IL
/
evanston
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:22 AM

354 Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,686
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Evanston
66 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,659
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 Chicago Ave 501
1222 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Unit 501 Available 07/01/20 Modern HUGE 1BR Condo W/Parking W/Balcony +More - Property Id: 283778 Rent is $1850/mo or $1800/mo with a 2 year lease. Utilities: Water/Trash/Maintenance included. Cable & Hi-Speed Internet are $50/mo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
1531 W Howard St
1531 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elevate Your Lifestyle at Elevation Lofts - Property Id: 247576 Ideally located within walking distance to Lake Michigan beaches, the Howard Red Line train, and much of Rogers Park's eclectic entertainment and dining, convenience awaits at your

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A
1236 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
749 sqft
Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Evanston for Rent - June Move In! - Features: carpet floors throughout the unit, kitchen with ceramic floors, all white appliances, maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, open living and dining combo area,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
807 Davis Street
807 Davis Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous & large 1 bedroom unit with den in Sherman Plaza available for rent starting 8/1/2020. Entire apartment was freshly painted last year with a neutral gray color. Enjoy luxury living in the heart of downtown Evanston.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
1567 Ridge Avenue
1567 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A cute and good size one bedroom condo very close to downtown Evanston.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
1720 MAPLE Avenue
1720 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1720 MAPLE Avenue in Evanston. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
1570 ELMWOOD Avenue
1570 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
728 sqft
Downtown Evanston is offering a bright, 1bdrm open floor plan unit (in a full amenity building) available NOW! This upgraded, privately owned condo INCLUDES 1 garage parking spot and additional storage in the building! With HWD floors, a granite/S.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
1715 Chicago Avenue
1715 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1091 sqft
**ONE MONTH FREE AND WAIVED MOVE IN FEES WITH MOVE IN BY 4/23.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1560 FLORENCE Avenue
1560 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4000 sqft
Fabulous newer construction brick & stone duplex home in desirable Evanston location. This urban style residence boasts 10' ceilings, Brazilian cherry hrdwd floors, skylights, central vacuum, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
843 Ridge Avenue
843 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1907 sqft
You will love this beautiful vintage condo updated for today's living and in awesome walk-to location! 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, large open Kitchen with breakfast bar, in-unit Laundry, central air, newer windows and rear BBQ porch with steps down

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
1333 Maple Avenue
1333 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1650 sqft
Bright and spacious 3BR/2BTH corner unit in elevator building. Freshly painted! HEAT INCLUDED! Blinds NEW! Many upgrades. NEW kitchen with granite counters, ample cabinetry and stainless appliances. Lovely modern baths. Large master bedroom suite.
Results within 1 mile of Evanston
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
1521 West Sherwin Ave.
1521 West Sherwin Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Apartment Features: Bright White Kitchen Cabinets Gray Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Area with Front View Designer Plank Flooring Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
7728 Ashland
7728 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
556 sqft
Fabulous condo quality one bedroom one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Unit features exposed brick, central heat and AC, water and internet included, updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, microwave, updated bathroom,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
7702 Marshfield
7702 N Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1244 sqft
Vast three bedroom plus den, two bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Unit features updated kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, large living area with decorative fireplace and built in shelves,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Evanston, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Evanston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEvanston 3 BedroomsEvanston Accessible ApartmentsEvanston Apartments under $1,000Evanston Apartments under $1,200Evanston Apartments under $1,300
Evanston Apartments under $900Evanston Apartments with BalconyEvanston Apartments with GarageEvanston Apartments with GymEvanston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEvanston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEvanston Apartments with Parking
Evanston Apartments with PoolEvanston Apartments with Washer-DryerEvanston Cheap PlacesEvanston Dog Friendly ApartmentsEvanston Furnished ApartmentsEvanston Pet Friendly PlacesEvanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago