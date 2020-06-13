Apartment List
/
IL
/
evanston
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM

73 Accessible Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,659
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
20 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 5 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
Results within 1 mile of Evanston
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Results within 5 miles of Evanston
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Lincoln Square
19 Units Available
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,638
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1085 sqft
A 150-unit apartment building surrounding a courtyard in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, pet-friendly, barbecue area, gym, coffee bar, conference room. Close to two CTA public transport lines.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
23 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Uptown
24 Units Available
The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,213
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1100 sqft
The Covington combines convenience and simplicity for modern living. The lakefront high-rise offers a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, and an abundance of amenities within.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Uptown
11 Units Available
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,710
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1468 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS AVAILABLE. GET TWO MONTHS OF FREE RENT. Contact leasing office for details. Built in 1907, the Graeme Stewart Elementary School reopened in Spring 2018 as Stewart School Lofts, a best-in-class apartment community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Uptown
24 Units Available
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
770 sqft
Designed by famed architect Walter Ahlschlager and built in 1920, the former Sheridan Plaza Hotel is now a beautifully restored building with vintage charm.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 8 at 01:01pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,220
1 Bedroom
Ask
City living made easy. Common Simonds has everything you need, from free laundry to a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rogers Park
3 Units Available
1033 W. LOYOLA
1033 W Loyola Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with vaulted ceilings and city views. On-site laundry center and maintenance help available. Near Lake Michigan and Loyola University. One block from CTA bus lines and the Red Line.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated April 3 at 10:56pm
Lakeview
Contact for Availability
1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
Home is where you can almost hear the cheers from Wrigley Field. And thats exactly what your home at 1022 W. Dakin provides, mere blocks away from the world-famous home of the Chicago Cubs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
665 Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom in Park Place~Parking Includ~Bright & Spacious This large 1bed/1bath offers plenty of space and sunlight! Large bedroom with tons of closet space! Bathroom is updated with a custom built vanity and sink! Great kitchen with

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1135 West Sheridan Road
1135 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,125
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arcade Residences is a New Construction 58 unit Boutique Rental building next to Loyola University. This 1 bed 1 bath 696sf unit features hardwood floors throughout, high-end stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
650 W Irving Park Rd 1502
650 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Unit 1502 Available 08/01/20 650 W IRVING PARK RD, #1502 - Property Id: 293923 Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6411 North Rockwell Street - 514
6411 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
952 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom 2bathroom condo like unit. This is a front unit facing W. Devon Avenue and it has a large balcony facing devon and a second private balcony facing west for the master bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Evanston
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near North Side
35 Units Available
Aurelien
833 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,993
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1174 sqft
Quartz countertops, spa-like bathrooms, hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy outdoor pool with sundeck, private cabanas and outdoor grilling stations with panoramic views of city skyline. Fitness center, game room, motion studio and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near West Side
18 Units Available
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,764
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
1110 sqft
Great location in downtown Chicago close to public transit, grocery stores, and dining. Resort-style rooftop pool and sundeck, fitness center, clubroom, and outdoor grilling patio. Units have spacious bathrooms and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Logan Square
37 Units Available
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,675
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
869 sqft
As a new addition to the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago, Noca Blu is one of the most luxurious apartment experiences in the area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near North Side
45 Units Available
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,025
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,665
1258 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Whole Foods, Riverwalk, Lake Michigan, River North and The Magnificent Mile. Built-in closets, stainless steel appliances, wide-plank flooring and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near North Side
46 Units Available
The Lofts at River East
445 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,005
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,658
1352 sqft
The Lofts at River East was converted from a 1900's warehouse which supported Chicago's booming shipping industry. In the 1970's walls were installed, balconies were added and life at the Lofts began.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near North Side
42 Units Available
Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,714
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,856
1252 sqft
Prime location in River North close to the East Bank Club. Luxury rentals with awesome city views, huge windows, and private balconies. Complex includes an entertainment lounge, fitness center, and deluxe media theater.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Near West Side
27 Units Available
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,785
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1171 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, subway tile backsplashes, and new water fixtures. Designer kitchens feature quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. W/D in unit.

June 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,323 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,557 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Evanston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    Rent growth in Evanston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,557 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Evanston.
    • While rents in Evanston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities such as Columbus and DC, saw rents increase by 1.0% and 0.5%; note that median 2BR prices in these cities are $972 and $1,574, respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEvanston 3 BedroomsEvanston Accessible ApartmentsEvanston Apartments under $1,000Evanston Apartments under $1,200Evanston Apartments under $1,300
    Evanston Apartments under $900Evanston Apartments with BalconyEvanston Apartments with GarageEvanston Apartments with GymEvanston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEvanston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEvanston Apartments with Parking
    Evanston Apartments with PoolEvanston Apartments with Washer-DryerEvanston Cheap PlacesEvanston Dog Friendly ApartmentsEvanston Furnished ApartmentsEvanston Pet Friendly PlacesEvanston Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
    Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
    Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Evanston
    Central Street

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
    Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
    University of Chicago