169 Studio Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

Evanston, Illinois, is a suburb of Chicago and the home of Northwestern University. With Lake Michigan to the east and Chicago to the south, Evanston is the perfect place to call hom... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,805
567 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,613
597 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
13 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,512
551 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 26 at 03:48 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,255
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 26 at 03:47 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
13 Units Available
Central Street
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 16 at 05:55 PM
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,125
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 26 at 03:45 AM
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 16 at 05:59 PM
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
$
1 Unit Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,710
386 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
339 Howard 3
339 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
360 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676 Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students! Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
838 Sherman Ave 12
838 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$925
300 sqft
Vintage Studio in the heart of Evanston - Property Id: 206061 Studio / 1 Bath in Superb Evanston Location. Next to Main Street which offers dining, shopping, transit and coffee.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1940 Sherman Ave
1940 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,180
605 sqft
At 1940 Sherman Avenue, the apartments feature walk-in closets, air conditioning, new lighting, shower/tub combinations, and recently updated kitchens with a gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and new counter-tops. Visit www.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7755 N Sheridan Rd
7755 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
Rogers Park Studio Walk to Red Line- Pets OK - Property Id: 304643 Location: 7755 North Sheridan, #1, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park) Rent: $795 Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pets ok Laundry: In building Parking: Street STUDIO/1BATH MONTHLY

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1521 West Sherwin Ave.
1521 West Sherwin Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
300 sqft
Apartment Features: Bright White Kitchen Cabinets Gray Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Area with Front View Designer Plank Flooring Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1429 Lunt
1429 W Lunt Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
400 sqft
Valuable studio in Rogers Park features updated kitchen, spacious living area, great closet space, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7456 Greenview
7456 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
306 sqft
Fantastic studio in Rogers Park features updated kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living area, great closet space, central heat and air, renovated bathroom, hardwood floors, lofted high ceiling

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7456 North Greenview Ave.
7456 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
325 sqft
Apartment Features: Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets Stainless Steel Appliances Eat-In Kitchen Counter High Ceilings Hardwood Flooring Central Air AC Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11
1649 W Jonquil Ter, Chicago, IL
Studio
$725
HEAT and Cooking gas all included. Really nice Studio!! 600 sq ft. the price is right, Nice court yard in east rogers park. Walking distance to lake 1 block from red line train stop. (Howard Stop).

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1412 W Chase Ave 607
1412 West Chase Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
425 sqft
Nice studio by Jarvis Redline and Lake Michigan! - Property Id: 214820 Nice top floor studio with all utilities included by the Lake and Redline *Free heat, water, gas, electric *Updated kitchen *Hardwood floors *5 minute walk to the Lake, Jarvis

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7735 N Sheridan Rd
7735 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
MASSIVE STUDIO IN EAST ROGERS! SO MUCH SPACE! - Property Id: 250850 Location: 7735 N Sheridan Rd, Rogers Park, 60626 Rent: $795 Bedrooms: Studio Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street - Less then 15 minute walk to CTA

Evanston, Illinois, is a suburb of Chicago and the home of Northwestern University. With Lake Michigan to the east and Chicago to the south, Evanston is the perfect place to call home when you work in or around the city. And if you happen to be on your own and climbing the proverbial career ladder, a studio apartment in Evanston would be perfect for you. Before you go apartment hunting, check out where you're most likely to find the studio you want to live in and what you can expect from the are

Where to Look for a Studio in Evanston

Most of the studio apartments in Evanston are clustered toward the northeastern end of the city. This is where Northwestern University is located, so the number of apartments in the area makes sense. Whether you're taking college classes or working nearby, you'll appreciate being within walking distance when you get a studio apartment here.

If you need a dog-friendly studio apartment, this is also a great place to look. It's close to Dog Beach on Lake Michigan and is surrounded by plenty of local parks. Plus, just south of the college is downtown Evanston. There, you'll find a few high-rise apartment buildings that border numerous office buildings, bars, restaurants and stores. Note that the El and Metra trains both serve this city, especially the downtown area, making it easy to get into Chicago for work or play.

Prices to Expect for Studio Apartments

The price you'll pay for a studio in this city depends on a few factors, with location being one of them. If you're on a budget, search in the southern part of Evanston. The average price for a 500-square-foot studio apartment is about $1,625.

Expect to pay a little more per month if you want to live downtown or near Northwestern University. Studio apartments here start around $1,750 for approximately 600-square feet. The price may be slightly more if you want an in-unit laundry room or a garage for your car.

Why You Need a Studio Apartment in Evanston

If you're not going to be home most of the day and plan to live alone, why not save money by getting a studio apartment? After all, one- and two-bedroom apartments often cost a few hundred dollars more per month than studios do.

What are you going to do with that extra money now that you've decided to rent a studio apartment in Evanston? You can start by checking out the local bars downtown. Bangers & Lace is a trendy gastropub that serves craft beer, while Tommy Nevin's Pub offers Irish food, drinks and music. If you're looking for a fun, quirky place to eat, head to Found Kitchen and Social House, while LYFE Kitchen offers healthy, locally sourced cuisine. Along those lines, Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe's grocery stores are also conveniently close to many of Evanston's studio apartments.

For best results, look for a studio in Evanston that not only puts you close to work, but also near your favorite bar, restaurant or hangout. This might require you to get to know some local pubs and eateries, but don't worry. That work will be worth it when you're able to easily walk home after a night out.

Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,315 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,547 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Evanston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Evanston, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,547 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Evanston fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

