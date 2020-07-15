169 Studio Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

Evanston, Illinois, is a suburb of Chicago and the home of Northwestern University. With Lake Michigan to the east and Chicago to the south, Evanston is the perfect place to call home when you work in or around the city. And if you happen to be on your own and climbing the proverbial career ladder, a studio apartment in Evanston would be perfect for you. Before you go apartment hunting, check out where you're most likely to find the studio you want to live in and what you can expect from the area.

Where to Look for a Studio in Evanston

Most of the studio apartments in Evanston are clustered toward the northeastern end of the city. This is where Northwestern University is located, so the number of apartments in the area makes sense. Whether you're taking college classes or working nearby, you'll appreciate being within walking distance when you get a studio apartment here.

If you need a dog-friendly studio apartment, this is also a great place to look. It's close to Dog Beach on Lake Michigan and is surrounded by plenty of local parks. Plus, just south of the college is downtown Evanston. There, you'll find a few high-rise apartment buildings that border numerous office buildings, bars, restaurants and stores. Note that the El and Metra trains both serve this city, especially the downtown area, making it easy to get into Chicago for work or play.

Prices to Expect for Studio Apartments

The price you'll pay for a studio in this city depends on a few factors, with location being one of them. If you're on a budget, search in the southern part of Evanston. The average price for a 500-square-foot studio apartment is about $1,625.

Expect to pay a little more per month if you want to live downtown or near Northwestern University. Studio apartments here start around $1,750 for approximately 600-square feet. The price may be slightly more if you want an in-unit laundry room or a garage for your car.

Why You Need a Studio Apartment in Evanston

If you're not going to be home most of the day and plan to live alone, why not save money by getting a studio apartment? After all, one- and two-bedroom apartments often cost a few hundred dollars more per month than studios do.

What are you going to do with that extra money now that you've decided to rent a studio apartment in Evanston? You can start by checking out the local bars downtown. Bangers & Lace is a trendy gastropub that serves craft beer, while Tommy Nevin's Pub offers Irish food, drinks and music. If you're looking for a fun, quirky place to eat, head to Found Kitchen and Social House, while LYFE Kitchen offers healthy, locally sourced cuisine. Along those lines, Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe's grocery stores are also conveniently close to many of Evanston's studio apartments.

For best results, look for a studio in Evanston that not only puts you close to work, but also near your favorite bar, restaurant or hangout. This might require you to get to know some local pubs and eateries, but don't worry. That work will be worth it when you're able to easily walk home after a night out.