169 Studio Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL
Evanston City Guide
Evanston, Illinois, is a suburb of Chicago and the home of Northwestern University. With Lake Michigan to the east and Chicago to the south, Evanston is the perfect place to call home when you work in or around the city. And if you happen to be on your own and climbing the proverbial career ladder, a studio apartment in Evanston would be perfect for you. Before you go apartment hunting, check out where you're most likely to find the studio you want to live in and what you can expect from the area.
Where to Look for a Studio in Evanston
Most of the studio apartments in Evanston are clustered toward the northeastern end of the city. This is where Northwestern University is located, so the number of apartments in the area makes sense. Whether you're taking college classes or working nearby, you'll appreciate being within walking distance when you get a studio apartment here.
If you need a dog-friendly studio apartment, this is also a great place to look. It's close to Dog Beach on Lake Michigan and is surrounded by plenty of local parks. Plus, just south of the college is downtown Evanston. There, you'll find a few high-rise apartment buildings that border numerous office buildings, bars, restaurants and stores. Note that the El and Metra trains both serve this city, especially the downtown area, making it easy to get into Chicago for work or play.
Prices to Expect for Studio Apartments
The price you'll pay for a studio in this city depends on a few factors, with location being one of them. If you're on a budget, search in the southern part of Evanston. The average price for a 500-square-foot studio apartment is about $1,625.
Expect to pay a little more per month if you want to live downtown or near Northwestern University. Studio apartments here start around $1,750 for approximately 600-square feet. The price may be slightly more if you want an in-unit laundry room or a garage for your car.
Why You Need a Studio Apartment in Evanston
If you're not going to be home most of the day and plan to live alone, why not save money by getting a studio apartment? After all, one- and two-bedroom apartments often cost a few hundred dollars more per month than studios do.
What are you going to do with that extra money now that you've decided to rent a studio apartment in Evanston? You can start by checking out the local bars downtown. Bangers & Lace is a trendy gastropub that serves craft beer, while Tommy Nevin's Pub offers Irish food, drinks and music. If you're looking for a fun, quirky place to eat, head to Found Kitchen and Social House, while LYFE Kitchen offers healthy, locally sourced cuisine. Along those lines, Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe's grocery stores are also conveniently close to many of Evanston's studio apartments.
For best results, look for a studio in Evanston that not only puts you close to work, but also near your favorite bar, restaurant or hangout. This might require you to get to know some local pubs and eateries, but don't worry. That work will be worth it when you're able to easily walk home after a night out.
July 2020 Evanston Rent Report
Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month
Evanston rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,315 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,547 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Evanston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
- Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston
As rents have fallen moderately in Evanston, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.
- Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
- Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,547 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
- While rents in Evanston fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Evanston is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.