410 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

Evanston isn't just your average Chicago suburb. It's one of the largest and most well-known suburbs - and easily one of the most desirable. It's rich with history and culture and has some of the most gorgeous architecture that you can find in the Chicago area. It's a skip and a jump away from downtown Chicago - one of the reasons it's so appealing to so many renters. The city is made up of smaller neighborhoods that vary quite a bit when it comes to the vibe and apartment affordability. You can find one-bedroom apartments in homes rented directly by owners or in high-rise residential buildings through big management companies. Both have their perks, so it really depends on your personal taste. But whatever your choice, Evanston offers access to great employment opportunities and lots of entertainment options, whether it's taking in the museums and theaters of Chicago or checking out the action at some of the local pubs nearby.

Living in Evanston

When it comes to choosing a place to live in Evanston, you'll find that there are one-bedroom apartments scattered all over the suburb. Downtown is a highly commercial district and you'll be a stone's throw away from the best shopping, dining and nightlife fun that the city has to offer. It has mostly high-rise residential buildings and a lot of openings with some nice perks if you're willing to sign a one- or two-year lease. East Evanston runs along the lakefront and has fewer rentals as it's mostly composed of older, larger houses. If you can find rentals here, however, it's a beautiful area filled with parks and jogging paths - even though it's a little pricier.

One Bedroom Apartments in Evanston

About 40% of the population in Evanston are renters and that means you'll find a lot of available options. The vacancy rate here is almost 9%, so be prepared to start making a list of pros and cons for all the open units you fall in love with! One-bedroom apartments rent for an average of $1,090. This is a little higher than some of the neighboring suburbs, but you are also tapping into a great community and a beautiful environment with easy access to The Loop and downtown. It's also a heck of a lot cheaper than what you'll find living right smack in the center of Chicago - so you can enjoy your spacious one bedroom and still have leftover cash to take yourself out and enjoy the city!

One-bedrooms are a great size for living alone or with a significant other, depending on your situation. You can find spacious units that are comfortable to relax in and are also close to recreational activities, like the walking and biking trails that Evanston has plenty of. It's an awesome town to look for employment opportunities and to settle down in and plan to call home for awhile - most people who get here quickly find that they don't ever want to leave.