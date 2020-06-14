410 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

Apartment List
Evanston isn't just your average Chicago suburb. It's one of the largest and most well-known suburbs - and easily one of the most desirable. It's rich with history and culture and ha... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Rogers Park
17 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
756 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 5 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
550 sqft
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 3 at 10:58pm
Contact for Availability
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
If you dream in buildings and architecture, then 941 Chicago is your dream Evanston apartment. The ornate details that decorate the building make for a truly remarkable Welcome home each day.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 3 at 10:58pm
Contact for Availability
618 Hinman
618 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Arriving on the train from Chicago to Main Street in Evanston elicits that of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world kind of feeling.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 6 at 12:05am
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 6 at 12:03am
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 12:12am
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
534 Hinman Ave
534 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS VINTAGE EVANSTON ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 299034 Location: 534 Hinman ave, Evanston, 60201 Rent: $1300 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
327 Kedzie St
327 Kedzie Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
VINTAGE EVANSTON 1 BED! CLOSE TO METRA AND CTA! - Property Id: 260532 Location: 327 Kedzie St, Evanston, 60202 Rent: $1395 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE! PICTURES MAY BE OF A

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
534 Hinman Ave W3
534 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Top Floor! Heat & Water Included! Pets Welcome! - Property Id: 298971 Location: Hinman Ave Evanston, IL 60202 Rent: $1365 Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: Now Broker Fee: No Fee Pet Policy: Pet Friendly Parking: Street Utilities Included: Heat,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
536 Hinman Ave
536 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Lovely 1BR in South East Evanston! - Property Id: 250528 -Queen Sized Bedroom -Large Living Space -Dining Room -Tons of Closet Space -Heat & Water Included -Short Walk to South Blvd Purple Line CTA Train -Short Walk to Beaches, Restaurants, Parks,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
914 Crain St
914 Crain Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
914 Crain Street - Property Id: 258452 This is a gorgeous 1Bed in a prime Evanston location! It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, ton of closet space, and separate dining room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
810 Seward 302
810 Seward Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
Evanston - 1 Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 294425 Evanston - 1 Bedroom Heat Included Evanston - OMG, this is a great place and price! Recently rehabbed with new shiny hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

Evanston City Guide

Evanston isn't just your average Chicago suburb. It's one of the largest and most well-known suburbs - and easily one of the most desirable. It's rich with history and culture and has some of the most gorgeous architecture that you can find in the Chicago area. It's a skip and a jump away from downtown Chicago - one of the reasons it's so appealing to so many renters. The city is made up of smaller neighborhoods that vary quite a bit when it comes to the vibe and apartment affordability. You can

Evanston isn't just your average Chicago suburb. It's one of the largest and most well-known suburbs - and easily one of the most desirable. It's rich with history and culture and has some of the most gorgeous architecture that you can find in the Chicago area. It's a skip and a jump away from downtown Chicago - one of the reasons it's so appealing to so many renters. The city is made up of smaller neighborhoods that vary quite a bit when it comes to the vibe and apartment affordability. You can find one-bedroom apartments in homes rented directly by owners or in high-rise residential buildings through big management companies. Both have their perks, so it really depends on your personal taste. But whatever your choice, Evanston offers access to great employment opportunities and lots of entertainment options, whether it's taking in the museums and theaters of Chicago or checking out the action at some of the local pubs nearby.

Living in Evanston

When it comes to choosing a place to live in Evanston, you'll find that there are one-bedroom apartments scattered all over the suburb. Downtown is a highly commercial district and you'll be a stone's throw away from the best shopping, dining and nightlife fun that the city has to offer. It has mostly high-rise residential buildings and a lot of openings with some nice perks if you're willing to sign a one- or two-year lease. East Evanston runs along the lakefront and has fewer rentals as it's mostly composed of older, larger houses. If you can find rentals here, however, it's a beautiful area filled with parks and jogging paths - even though it's a little pricier.

One Bedroom Apartments in Evanston

About 40% of the population in Evanston are renters and that means you'll find a lot of available options. The vacancy rate here is almost 9%, so be prepared to start making a list of pros and cons for all the open units you fall in love with! One-bedroom apartments rent for an average of $1,090. This is a little higher than some of the neighboring suburbs, but you are also tapping into a great community and a beautiful environment with easy access to The Loop and downtown. It's also a heck of a lot cheaper than what you'll find living right smack in the center of Chicago - so you can enjoy your spacious one bedroom and still have leftover cash to take yourself out and enjoy the city!

One-bedrooms are a great size for living alone or with a significant other, depending on your situation. You can find spacious units that are comfortable to relax in and are also close to recreational activities, like the walking and biking trails that Evanston has plenty of. It's an awesome town to look for employment opportunities and to settle down in and plan to call home for awhile - most people who get here quickly find that they don't ever want to leave.

June 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,323 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,557 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Evanston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    Rent growth in Evanston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,557 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Evanston.
    • While rents in Evanston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities such as Columbus and DC, saw rents increase by 1.0% and 0.5%; note that median 2BR prices in these cities are $972 and $1,574, respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

