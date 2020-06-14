148 Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Rogers Park
17 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,274
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,555
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,686
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,185
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 6 at 12:13am
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 12:12am
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
1 Bedroom
$1,415
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 6 at 12:05am
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,175
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 6 at 12:03am
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 5 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 3 at 10:56pm
Contact for Availability
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
An extension of the Windy City's legendary Clark Street, Chicago Avenue is the central north/south road that connects Main and Dempster Streets, and downtown Evanston and Northwestern.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
339 Howard 3
339 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
Studio
$865
360 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676 Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students! Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
1531 W Howard St
1531 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elevate Your Lifestyle at Elevation Lofts - Property Id: 247576 Ideally located within walking distance to Lake Michigan beaches, the Howard Red Line train, and much of Rogers Park's eclectic entertainment and dining, convenience awaits at your

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A
1236 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
749 sqft
Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Evanston for Rent - June Move In! - Features: carpet floors throughout the unit, kitchen with ceramic floors, all white appliances, maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, open living and dining combo area,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1222 Chicago Ave 501
1222 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Unit 501 Available 07/01/20 Modern HUGE 1BR Condo W/Parking W/Balcony +More - Property Id: 283778 Rent is $1850/mo or $1800/mo with a 2 year lease. Utilities: Water/Trash/Maintenance included. Cable & Hi-Speed Internet are $50/mo.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
1570 ELMWOOD Avenue
1570 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
728 sqft
Downtown Evanston is offering a bright, 1bdrm open floor plan unit (in a full amenity building) available NOW! This upgraded, privately owned condo INCLUDES 1 garage parking spot and additional storage in the building! With HWD floors, a granite/S.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
1715 Chicago Avenue
1715 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1091 sqft
**ONE MONTH FREE AND WAIVED MOVE IN FEES WITH MOVE IN BY 4/23.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
843 Ridge Avenue
843 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1907 sqft
You will love this beautiful vintage condo updated for today's living and in awesome walk-to location! 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, large open Kitchen with breakfast bar, in-unit Laundry, central air, newer windows and rear BBQ porch with steps down
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Evanston, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Evanston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

