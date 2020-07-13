139 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Evanston, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 16 at 05:59pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
339 Howard 3
339 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
360 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676 Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students! Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
838 Sherman Ave 12
838 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$925
Vintage Studio in the heart of Evanston - Property Id: 206061 Studio / 1 Bath in Superb Evanston Location. Next to Main Street which offers dining, shopping, transit and coffee.
Results within 1 mile of Evanston

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1918 W Lunt Ave
1918 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
STEPS TO ROGERS PARK METRA!HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 309010 Location: 1918 W Lunt ave, Rogers Park, 60626 Rent: $975 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed Laundry: On-site Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7120 N Sheridan Rd
7120 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Live Steps From The Lakefront in Rogers Park - Property Id: 306377 Steps from the lake! Right across from Loyola Beach and Park. Spacious, flexible layout. HEAT INCLUDED.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7755 N Sheridan Rd
7755 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
Rogers Park Studio Walk to Red Line- Pets OK - Property Id: 304643 Location: 7755 North Sheridan, #1, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park) Rent: $795 Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pets ok Laundry: In building Parking: Street STUDIO/1BATH MONTHLY

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1521 West Sherwin Ave.
1521 West Sherwin Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Apartment Features: Bright White Kitchen Cabinets Gray Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Area with Front View Designer Plank Flooring Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1429 Lunt
1429 W Lunt Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
467 sqft
Valuable studio in Rogers Park features updated kitchen, spacious living area, great closet space, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1437 Lunt
1437 W Lunt Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features updated kitchen, large combination living and dining rooms, spacious bedroom, great closet space, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7456 Greenview
7456 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
276 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic studio in Rogers Park features updated kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living area, great closet space, central heat and air, renovated bathroom, hardwood floors, lofted high ceiling

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7456 North Greenview Ave.
7456 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment Features: Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets Stainless Steel Appliances Eat-In Kitchen Counter High Ceilings Hardwood Flooring Central Air AC Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1360 W Touhy Ave 102
1360 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
New on the market HUGE 1 bed in Rogers Park! - Property Id: 254272 Location: 1360 W. Touhy Rent: $1,000 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok Lease Term: 12 months THIS IS LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH CEMENTED HIGH CEILING.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1366 W Estes Ave
1366 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
MASSIVE EAST ROGERS PARK ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 265009 Location: 1366 W Estes ave, Rogers Park, 60626 Rent: $995 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed Laundry: In building Parking: Street PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1369 W Estes Ave
1369 W Estes Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
1BR NEAR LOYOLA PARK!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - Property Id: 253907 Location: 1369 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL Rent: $950 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only no dogs Laundry: On site Parking: Street - WALK TO THE RED-LINE - HARDWOOD FLOORS -

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11
1649 W Jonquil Ter, Chicago, IL
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HEAT and Cooking gas all included. Really nice Studio!! 600 sq ft. the price is right, Nice court yard in east rogers park. Walking distance to lake 1 block from red line train stop. (Howard Stop).

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1412 W Chase Ave 607
1412 West Chase Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nice studio by Jarvis Redline and Lake Michigan! - Property Id: 214820 Nice top floor studio with all utilities included by the Lake and Redline *Free heat, water, gas, electric *Updated kitchen *Hardwood floors *5 minute walk to the Lake, Jarvis

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1371 W Estes Ave
1371 W Estes Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
Renovated 1BR in Rogers park, walk to the beach - Property Id: 253917 Location: 1371 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL Rent: $975 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only no dogs Laundry: On site Parking: Street - WALK TO THE RED-LINE - HARDWOOD

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1716 W Greenleaf Ave
1716 West Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
Large 1BR, Heat & Parking Incld- Walk to Red Line - Property Id: 280882 Location: 1716 West Greenleaf, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park) Rent: $995 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: No Pets allowed Laundry: In building Parking: Included (1

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7432 North Seeley Avenue
7432 North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
This is a garden unit with only 3 stairs in a well maintained building with a patio and yard for the occupants to enjoy.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1347 West Estes Avenue - 1347-F4
1347 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Only a block to the lake and heat included! Courtyard building in a fantastic Rogers Park location with an 86 Walk Score. Available now. Sunny, 575 sf studio unit is basic but clean and features hardwood floors and separate dining area off kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7735 N Sheridan Rd
7735 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
MASSIVE STUDIO IN EAST ROGERS! SO MUCH SPACE! - Property Id: 250850 Location: 7735 N Sheridan Rd, Rogers Park, 60626 Rent: $795 Bedrooms: Studio Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street - Less then 15 minute walk to CTA

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1437 W Lunt Ave
1437 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 218100 Welcome to 1433 W Lunt! This could be your new home! *Near CTA *Near Lake *Type: 1 bedroom *AVAILABLE: 06/26/2020* Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
7606 North Paulina Street
7606 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW REHABBED APARTMENT LOCATED STEPS TO CTA RED LINE STOP***4 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE LAKEFRONT AND BEACH***THIS UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT , NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*** LAUNDRY AND JANITOR ON SITE***WELL MANAGED
Results within 5 miles of Evanston
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Edgewater
The Edison
5200 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish and sustainable apartments in a central Chicago location. Located by the Berwyn metro station and U.S. Route 41. The building has a 24/7 doorman and laundry onsite.

July 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,315 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,547 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Evanston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Evanston, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,547 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Evanston fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

