150 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
10 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
26 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,819
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
19 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,965
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,780
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
13 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,492
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,356
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,788
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
11 Units Available
Central Street
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,348
1185 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
13 Units Available
Central Street
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Last updated June 26 at 03:48am
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,255
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 26 at 03:47am
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
Last updated June 26 at 03:44am
Contact for Availability
Lakeshore
1243 Judson
1243 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
Usually, naming of buildings is left to country English estates and manors. The Judson, at 1243 Judson is the standout exception in Evanston.
Last updated June 26 at 03:49am
Contact for Availability
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
If you dream in buildings and architecture, then 941 Chicago is your dream Evanston apartment. The ornate details that decorate the building make for a truly remarkable Welcome home each day.
Last updated June 16 at 05:59pm
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
Last updated June 16 at 05:55pm
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,125
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Last updated June 26 at 03:45am
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Last updated April 3 at 10:56pm
Contact for Availability
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
An extension of the Windy City's legendary Clark Street, Chicago Avenue is the central north/south road that connects Main and Dempster Streets, and downtown Evanston and Northwestern.
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
$
1 Unit Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,590
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Lee St 943 GDN
312 Lee St, Evanston, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
Spacious 5 Bedroom in North Suburbs **VIDEO TOUR** - Property Id: 289312 Heat included Huge pet friendly five bedroom w/ brand new renovations. Located on a tranquil tree-lined street just 4 blocks from downtown Evanston and 3 blocks from the lake.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge Ave
705 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
LARGE EVANSTON 1 BEDROOM WITH HEAT INCLUDED - Property Id: 236953 Location: 705 Dodge ave, Evanston, 60202 Rent: $1175 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: On site Parking: Assigned parking spot for rent $50/mo - Large living space -

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
601 Sheridan Rd
601 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN SOUTH EVANSTON! - Property Id: 237053 Location: 601 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, 60202 Rent: $1600 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: No pets Laundry: In unit Parking: Street - Stainless Steel Appliances - Dishwasher,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Ridge Ave 1
309 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
725 sqft
Close to St.

July 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,315 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,547 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Evanston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Evanston, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,547 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Evanston fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

