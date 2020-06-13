AL
103 Furnished Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL

$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.

Central Street
1 Unit Available
2500 Green Bay Road
2500 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Unit 202 Available 07/01/20 Updated Apartment! Near Downtown Evanston! - Property Id: 285152 This apartment is newly renovated. Within walking distance of Downtown Evanston. Within walking distance of Evanston's Farmers Market.
Results within 1 mile of Evanston

Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
6973 N Greenview Ave 6C
6973 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
HUGE PENTHOUSE - 3 BALCONIES - PATIO DOWNTOWN VIEW - Property Id: 262845 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Penthouse Apartment right of Morse Red Line in Convenient Rogers Park Location! 2 Floors of Living. Each Bedroom has their own full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Evanston
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$964
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
550 sqft
Kenmore Place was completely renovated in 2016. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, every unit features beautiful new hardwood floors, STARON countertops with maple cabinetry, Whirlpool appliances, spacious closets, and air conditioning.

Albany Park
1 Unit Available
3503 W Leland Ave 2
3503 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
800 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BED - BRAND NEW APPLIANCES - BY TRAIN - Property Id: 263309 VIRTUAL VIDEO + FLOOR PLAN AVAILABLE This Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo-Quality Apartment in Rogers Park has it all! Contemporary Construction, open layout.

Uptown
1 Unit Available
1510 W Montrose Ave 1
1510 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary Furnished 3Bed Apt in Ravenswood - Property Id: 247121 This 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in quiet Ravenswood has newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms and is situated on the first floor of a 120-year-old greystone.

Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1442 W Irving Park Road 1
1442 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
Elegant Furnished 2Bed Apt by Wrigley, w/ Garage - Property Id: 247151 This 2 bed 1 bath apartment, situated on the first floor, has beautiful decor, a spacious open living room, and access to washer/dryer.

Uptown
1 Unit Available
4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203
4555 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
RAVENSWOOD BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 BED 2 BATH! - Property Id: 280558 This two-bedroom, two-bathroom new construction in Ravenswood features hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including

Irving Park
1 Unit Available
2344 Cullom
2344 W Cullom Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
One bedroom, one bath in North Center/Lincoln Square walkup features central air, new laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen, brand new stove, dishwasher, open living/dining room, large bedroom, good closet space, ceramic tiled bath, on-site

Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3905 Francisco
3905 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom FURNISHED duplex in Irving Park features updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher.

Uptown
1 Unit Available
4616 North Ashland Avenue
4616 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Spacious Fully Furnished Ravenswood 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with parking $2900/month with utilities $2600/month with only Comcast, tenant pays for water, electric, and gas - varying lease terms from month to month, 6 month, yearly, etc.

Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
5741 N Mango Ave
5741 North Mango Avenue, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge three level bungalow in excellent condition and move in ready. This is an unbelievable value. If your family wants to be in Chicago in a great neighborhood and needs lots of space, then call Rich Piper to set a showing.

North Park
1 Unit Available
5623 North Karlov Avenue
5623 North Karlov Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
High end furnished apartment available. Prime location in premier Sauganash school district close to parks, restaurants, Sauganash trails, grocery stores, close transportation options and expressways (90/94).
Results within 10 miles of Evanston
West Town
42 Units Available
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,688
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,284
1064 sqft
Wrigley Stadium, Kennedy Expressway and Wicker Park are all nearby this property. Furnished apartments available. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga studio, pool, gym and fire pit available.
Near North Side
18 Units Available
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,159
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,647
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1409 sqft
The Bernardin is a 25 floor, 171 unit luxury apartment building with an additional 20,000 square feet of retail space at the Southeast corner of Chicago and Wabash Avenues.
Near North Side
18 Units Available
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,594
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1040 sqft
Elegant apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Community includes a fitness center, pool and laundry center. Steps from the shops of Michigan Avenue. Close to Navy Pier and Lake Michigan.
Near North Side
61 Units Available
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,724
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,418
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1373 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Lincoln Park
25 Units Available
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,800
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,685
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Chicago's best neighborhood just got better.
West Town
45 Units Available
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,701
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Near North Side
34 Units Available
Grand Plaza
540 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,810
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1285 sqft
This pet-friendly community was recently renovated. It's located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a heated pool, running track, concierge service, and fitness center. Wood floors, balconies, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Near North Side
14 Units Available
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,330
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,675
1830 sqft
The Hudson Apartments, at 750 N Hudson St, is located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.
Near North Side
39 Units Available
West77
77 West Huron, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,655
1411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1257 sqft
Superb location in the center of River North with access to Michigan Avenue, shopping and trendy restaurants. Elegantly appointed apartments with central heat and air and gorgeous city views.
Near North Side
12 Units Available
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,930
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,485
1748 sqft
At Flair Tower, style and comfort are yours! With our art-lined halls with over 100 pieces of fine art including a mixture of originals, reproduction lithographs, serigraphs and oil paintings, Flair Tower’s boutique apartment building fits right in
Near North Side
11 Units Available
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,520
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1374 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a rooftop clubhouse, on-site laundry, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature open kitchens, spacious closets, and wood floors. Close to Oak Street Beach.
Evanston

June 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,323 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,557 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Evanston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    Rent growth in Evanston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,557 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Evanston.
    • While rents in Evanston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities such as Columbus and DC, saw rents increase by 1.0% and 0.5%; note that median 2BR prices in these cities are $972 and $1,574, respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

