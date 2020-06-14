130 Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Evanston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
18 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,185
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Lakeshore
Contact for Availability
1243 Judson
1243 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Usually, naming of buildings is left to country English estates and manors. The Judson, at 1243 Judson is the standout exception in Evanston.
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
1 Bedroom
$1,415
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,175
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Contact for Availability
618 Hinman
618 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
Arriving on the train from Chicago to Main Street in Evanston elicits that of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world kind of feeling.
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
Contact for Availability
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
If you dream in buildings and architecture, then 941 Chicago is your dream Evanston apartment. The ornate details that decorate the building make for a truly remarkable Welcome home each day.
Contact for Availability
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
An extension of the Windy City's legendary Clark Street, Chicago Avenue is the central north/south road that connects Main and Dempster Streets, and downtown Evanston and Northwestern.

1 Unit Available
120 Keeney Street 3
120 Keeney Street, Evanston, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 2K Sq. Ft EVANSTON 4 Bed, 2 Bath. 1 Blk From BEACH - Property Id: 300142 Penthouse apartment in massive 2K square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd floor walk up. 1 block from South Blvd.

1 Unit Available
534 Hinman Ave
534 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS VINTAGE EVANSTON ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 299034 Location: 534 Hinman ave, Evanston, 60201 Rent: $1300 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE

1 Unit Available
327 Kedzie St
327 Kedzie Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
VINTAGE EVANSTON 1 BED! CLOSE TO METRA AND CTA! - Property Id: 260532 Location: 327 Kedzie St, Evanston, 60202 Rent: $1395 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE! PICTURES MAY BE OF A

1 Unit Available
601 Sheridan Rd
601 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN SOUTH EVANSTON! - Property Id: 237053 Location: 601 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, 60202 Rent: $1600 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: No pets Laundry: In unit Parking: Street - Stainless Steel Appliances - Dishwasher,

1 Unit Available
534 Hinman Ave W3
534 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Top Floor! Heat & Water Included! Pets Welcome! - Property Id: 298971 Location: Hinman Ave Evanston, IL 60202 Rent: $1365 Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: Now Broker Fee: No Fee Pet Policy: Pet Friendly Parking: Street Utilities Included: Heat,

1 Unit Available
914 Crain St
914 Crain Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
2 Bedrooms
Ask
914 Crain Street - Property Id: 258452 This is a gorgeous 1Bed in a prime Evanston location! It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, ton of closet space, and separate dining room.

1 Unit Available
810 Seward 302
810 Seward Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Evanston - 1 Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 294425 Evanston - 1 Bedroom Heat Included Evanston - OMG, this is a great place and price! Recently rehabbed with new shiny hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Evanston, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Evanston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

