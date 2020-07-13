Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard parking bbq/grill bike storage key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Reside on Irving Park is just steps from Lake Michigan and loaded with choices. Renovated one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature electronic keyless entries, stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and contemporary lighting. Community amenities include landscaped outdoor living space with grills, two new laundry centers and bicycle storage. Numerous transportation options are just steps away. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!