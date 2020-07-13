All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Reside on Irving Park

725 W Irving Park Rd · (773) 985-1078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

725 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3701 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 250G · Avail. Jul 20

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,560

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 4502 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside on Irving Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Reside on Irving Park is just steps from Lake Michigan and loaded with choices. Renovated one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature electronic keyless entries, stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and contemporary lighting. Community amenities include landscaped outdoor living space with grills, two new laundry centers and bicycle storage. Numerous transportation options are just steps away. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot. Uncovered parking: $175/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside on Irving Park have any available units?
Reside on Irving Park has 4 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside on Irving Park have?
Some of Reside on Irving Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside on Irving Park currently offering any rent specials?
Reside on Irving Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside on Irving Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside on Irving Park is pet friendly.
Does Reside on Irving Park offer parking?
Yes, Reside on Irving Park offers parking.
Does Reside on Irving Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reside on Irving Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside on Irving Park have a pool?
No, Reside on Irving Park does not have a pool.
Does Reside on Irving Park have accessible units?
No, Reside on Irving Park does not have accessible units.
Does Reside on Irving Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside on Irving Park has units with dishwashers.
