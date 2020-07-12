Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking pet friendly accepts section 8

This 30-unit property is located in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The apartment building offers on-site laundry, free internet, and security cameras, and two bedroom apartments that may include pre-wired phone/cable, free heat, a dining room, and hardwood floors! Public transit easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, CTA Red Line, and 4 Cottage Grove Bus Lines. These apartments are minutes away from Grand Crossing Park, Old Chicago Pizza, See Thru Chinese Kitchen, and the Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge. Call today to schedule a showing!