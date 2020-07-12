All apartments in Chicago
Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments
Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments

7930 S Ingleside Ave · (312) 878-2743
Location

7930 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 30-unit property is located in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The apartment building offers on-site laundry, free internet, and security cameras, and two bedroom apartments that may include pre-wired phone/cable, free heat, a dining room, and hardwood floors! Public transit easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, CTA Red Line, and 4 Cottage Grove Bus Lines. These apartments are minutes away from Grand Crossing Park, Old Chicago Pizza, See Thru Chinese Kitchen, and the Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
Parking Details: off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments have any available units?
Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments have?
Some of Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments offers parking.
Does Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments have a pool?
No, Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea 7930 S Ingleside East Chatham Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
