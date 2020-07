Amenities

7917 S Drexel Ave is located in East Chatham area near E 79th and S Cottage Grove. This 43 unit building offers 1-2 Bedroom with On-site Laundry Facility, Pre-wired Phone/Cable, Security Cameras, Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Quality Appliances. Select units include Eat-In Kitchen and/or Dining Room. This location is easily accessible via ( ME Metra Electric and CTA Red Line as well as 79 79th and 4 Cottage Grove Bus Lines.Call to set a showing today!