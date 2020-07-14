Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils bathtub carpet

This 72-unit building in Washington Park, Chicago features on-site laundry, on-site management, phone entry intercom, pre-wired phone/cable, and security cameras. Apartments may include an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat. Walking distance to Dunkin' Donuts, Ms. Biscuit, Family Dollar, Currency Exchange Cafe, and Washington Park. Commute easily via CTA Red and Green Lines at Garfield and CTA Bus Lines 3, 24, 29, and 55. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!