Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue

5504 S Wabash Ave · (312) 626-6019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5504 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29-4 · Avail. now

$830

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 39-1N · Avail. now

$855

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 39-3N · Avail. now

$855

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31-2 · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 31-3 · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 72-unit building in Washington Park, Chicago features on-site laundry, on-site management, phone entry intercom, pre-wired phone/cable, and security cameras. Apartments may include an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat. Walking distance to Dunkin' Donuts, Ms. Biscuit, Family Dollar, Currency Exchange Cafe, and Washington Park. Commute easily via CTA Red and Green Lines at Garfield and CTA Bus Lines 3, 24, 29, and 55. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue have any available units?
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue has 11 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue have?
Some of Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
