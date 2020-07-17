Amenities

Unit 314 Available 08/01/20 995 W ADAMS ST, #314 - Property Id: 305425



Gorgeous 2B 1B in the West Loop with Parking, W/D in unit and Dishwasher. Available 8/1

Gorgeous recently renovated 2 bed 1 bath unit in the West Loop available 8/1. This spacious and sunny unit has hardwood floors throughout, a new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances, glass tiled backsplash, and a dishwasher, a huge luxurious bathroom with modern finishes throughout including double vanity plus makeup vanity, marbled floors a mosaic-tiled shower and built-in bluetooth speaker in bathroom exhaust fan. Washer/dryer also in unit. This unit also has the largest outdoor terrace with a new pergola perfect for BBQ to enjoy the summer days with family and friends. Storage space included, also the building has a rooftop deck with amazing views.



Doorman, Elevator, Garage, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Business Center, Outdoor Space, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Marble Bath, Laundry In Unit

