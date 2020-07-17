All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

995 W Adams St 314

995 West Adams Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

995 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unit 314 Available 08/01/20 995 W ADAMS ST, #314 - Property Id: 305425

Gorgeous 2B 1B in the West Loop with Parking, W/D in unit and Dishwasher. Available 8/1
Gorgeous recently renovated 2 bed 1 bath unit in the West Loop available 8/1. This spacious and sunny unit has hardwood floors throughout, a new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances, glass tiled backsplash, and a dishwasher, a huge luxurious bathroom with modern finishes throughout including double vanity plus makeup vanity, marbled floors a mosaic-tiled shower and built-in bluetooth speaker in bathroom exhaust fan. Washer/dryer also in unit. This unit also has the largest outdoor terrace with a new pergola perfect for BBQ to enjoy the summer days with family and friends. Storage space included, also the building has a rooftop deck with amazing views.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Garage, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Business Center, Outdoor Space, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Marble Bath, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/995-w-adams-st-chicago-il-unit-314/305425
Property Id 305425

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5958347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 W Adams St 314 have any available units?
995 W Adams St 314 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 W Adams St 314 have?
Some of 995 W Adams St 314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 W Adams St 314 currently offering any rent specials?
995 W Adams St 314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 W Adams St 314 pet-friendly?
No, 995 W Adams St 314 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 995 W Adams St 314 offer parking?
Yes, 995 W Adams St 314 offers parking.
Does 995 W Adams St 314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 W Adams St 314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 W Adams St 314 have a pool?
No, 995 W Adams St 314 does not have a pool.
Does 995 W Adams St 314 have accessible units?
No, 995 W Adams St 314 does not have accessible units.
Does 995 W Adams St 314 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 W Adams St 314 has units with dishwashers.
