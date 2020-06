Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Come see this lovely refreshed 4-bedroom Burnside home. Hardwood floors throughout Bedrooms and main living area. A Beautiful Rental Property you do not want to miss out on. Large clean 24X40 unfinished basement with laundry area with Washer and dryer. Plenty of options for you to use your imagination whether for storage or for entertaining purposes.