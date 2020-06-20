All apartments in Chicago
955 East 61st Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

955 East 61st Street

955 East 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

955 East 61st Street, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo University of Chicago. Spacious living room with large windows facing 6st street. Spacious Dining room with large windows southern exposure. Bedroom has wooden floors, Large walk in closet. Open updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Amenities included: deck, updated bathroom, laundry in building, radiator heat, and ceiling fans. Utilities included: heat and water. No pets.

Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Contact George at 813-404-8639. Rear deck. Fantastic location in front of University of Chicago, School of Social Administration, Harris School, Law School, Hospitals. One block away from new Jewel Grocery Store and Police Station. Convenient access to multiple public transportation options. Safe area with 24 hour University foot patrols. In Building Washer and Dryer. Radiator heat & hot water included included in rent. Storage Unit available. Street Parking. Excellent credit required. Income, employment and reference verification, background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 East 61st Street have any available units?
955 East 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 East 61st Street have?
Some of 955 East 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
955 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 955 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 955 East 61st Street offer parking?
No, 955 East 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 955 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 East 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 955 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 955 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 955 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 955 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
