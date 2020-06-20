955 East 61st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo University of Chicago. Spacious living room with large windows facing 6st street. Spacious Dining room with large windows southern exposure. Bedroom has wooden floors, Large walk in closet. Open updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Amenities included: deck, updated bathroom, laundry in building, radiator heat, and ceiling fans. Utilities included: heat and water. No pets.



Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Contact George at 813-404-8639. Rear deck. Fantastic location in front of University of Chicago, School of Social Administration, Harris School, Law School, Hospitals. One block away from new Jewel Grocery Store and Police Station. Convenient access to multiple public transportation options. Safe area with 24 hour University foot patrols. In Building Washer and Dryer. Radiator heat & hot water included included in rent. Storage Unit available. Street Parking. Excellent credit required. Income, employment and reference verification, background check.