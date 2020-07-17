All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

95 N Hermitage Ave 416

95 North Hermitage Avenue · No Longer Available






Location

95 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
95 N HERMITAGE AVE, #416 - Property Id: 302601

Well maintained, HUGE two bedroom/two bath. 4th floor corner unit with granite and stainless kitchen, large living area with hardwood floors, tons of light, and a gas fireplace. Look out on to the United Center from your balcony, awesome city views from the living room and bedrooms. Also features a full size, side by side washer dryer in unit. Building features secured garage, doorman, fitness center, and additional storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302601
Property Id 302601

(RLNE5929876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 have any available units?
95 N Hermitage Ave 416 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 have?
Some of 95 N Hermitage Ave 416's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 currently offering any rent specials?
95 N Hermitage Ave 416 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 is pet friendly.
Does 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 offer parking?
Yes, 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 offers parking.
Does 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 have a pool?
No, 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 does not have a pool.
Does 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 have accessible units?
No, 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 does not have accessible units.
Does 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 N Hermitage Ave 416 has units with dishwashers.
