934 W 19th St

4 BED/ 4.5 BATH @PILSEN! In unit W/D + Central A/C - Property Id: 296440



4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Pilsen apartment! The apartment has a striking mixture of classic finishes and new updates of exposed brick, and tile in the entries and bathroom, vintage farm sink, vintage trim, new kitchen appliances plus a dishwasher. Closets have Elfa organizing shelves included. Laundry in-unit, central A/C and heat.

Each bedroom has a private bathroom + closet space.

Pet friendly, no pet fees required. Walking distance from 18th st bars, cafes and restaurants and CTA.



**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE**



