Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

934 W 19th St

934 West 19th Street · (786) 622-6882
Location

934 West 19th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4.5 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BED/ 4.5 BATH @PILSEN! In unit W/D + Central A/C - Property Id: 296440

4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Pilsen apartment! The apartment has a striking mixture of classic finishes and new updates of exposed brick, and tile in the entries and bathroom, vintage farm sink, vintage trim, new kitchen appliances plus a dishwasher. Closets have Elfa organizing shelves included. Laundry in-unit, central A/C and heat.
Each bedroom has a private bathroom + closet space.
Pet friendly, no pet fees required. Walking distance from 18th st bars, cafes and restaurants and CTA.

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE**

Leopoldo Gutierrez
Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296440
Property Id 296440

(RLNE5841839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 W 19th St have any available units?
934 W 19th St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 W 19th St have?
Some of 934 W 19th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 W 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
934 W 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 W 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 W 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 934 W 19th St offer parking?
No, 934 W 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 934 W 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 W 19th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 W 19th St have a pool?
No, 934 W 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 934 W 19th St have accessible units?
No, 934 W 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 934 W 19th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 W 19th St has units with dishwashers.
