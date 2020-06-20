929 South oakley Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Red Hot Medical District! Cozy Courtyard coach house 2 bedroom/ 1 bath fully furnished & Laundry on premises. Great for Corporate relocation or Medical field relocating to Chicago. Near Major access point onto 290 expressway. Also walking distance from the CTA Blueline into Downtown Chicago. State and Federal faculties nearby if you want to walk to work. Great location for professionals looking to be an Uber/Lyft away from Airports, Tri-Taylor, Pilsen, West Town & Ukrainian Village. Just Minuets from West Loop and the United center. So Much to do, do not miss this opportunity!