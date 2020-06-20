All apartments in Chicago
929 South oakley Boulevard

929 South Oakley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

929 South Oakley Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Red Hot Medical District! Cozy Courtyard coach house 2 bedroom/ 1 bath fully furnished & Laundry on premises. Great for Corporate relocation or Medical field relocating to Chicago. Near Major access point onto 290 expressway. Also walking distance from the CTA Blueline into Downtown Chicago. State and Federal faculties nearby if you want to walk to work. Great location for professionals looking to be an Uber/Lyft away from Airports, Tri-Taylor, Pilsen, West Town & Ukrainian Village. Just Minuets from West Loop and the United center. So Much to do, do not miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 South oakley Boulevard have any available units?
929 South oakley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 South oakley Boulevard have?
Some of 929 South oakley Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 South oakley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
929 South oakley Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 South oakley Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 929 South oakley Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 929 South oakley Boulevard offer parking?
No, 929 South oakley Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 929 South oakley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 South oakley Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 South oakley Boulevard have a pool?
No, 929 South oakley Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 929 South oakley Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 929 South oakley Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 929 South oakley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 South oakley Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
