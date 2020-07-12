All apartments in Chicago
928 W Oakdale Ave 2S

928 West Oakdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

928 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
LAKEVIEW CONDO QUALITY 3 BED 2 BATH - Property Id: 301742

920 West Oakdale Avenue is a one minute walk from the Brown Line and the Purple Line at the Wellington stop.
This location is in the Lakeview neighborhood in Chicago. Nearby parks include Noethling Park, Wiggly Field Dog Park and Evergreen Park.

Featuring:
Breathtaking Custom finishes in the kitchen with:
- Islands/peninsulas *select units, glass back splash, stainless appliances and custom cabinetry
All apartments are wired with 2 smart outlets, switches and thermostats that link with any device--Alexa, Google Home, Dot etc.
- USB port in the kitchen and bedroom outlets along with conventional prong outlets
- In Unit Laundry
- Fitness Center
- Bluetooth speaker fans in both bathrooms
- Private Patios
- Select units have -Smart Blinds, work with touch of a button or you can set a schedule
- Cats OK (Sorry no dogs)

In addition to rent a monthly Bundled Services rent charge applies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301742
Property Id 301742

(RLNE5888403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S have any available units?
928 W Oakdale Ave 2S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S have?
Some of 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
928 W Oakdale Ave 2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S is pet friendly.
Does 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S offer parking?
No, 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S does not offer parking.
Does 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S have a pool?
No, 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S does not have a pool.
Does 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 W Oakdale Ave 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
