928 W Oakdale Ave 2S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel gym dog park

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym

LAKEVIEW CONDO QUALITY 3 BED 2 BATH - Property Id: 301742



920 West Oakdale Avenue is a one minute walk from the Brown Line and the Purple Line at the Wellington stop.

This location is in the Lakeview neighborhood in Chicago. Nearby parks include Noethling Park, Wiggly Field Dog Park and Evergreen Park.



Featuring:

Breathtaking Custom finishes in the kitchen with:

- Islands/peninsulas *select units, glass back splash, stainless appliances and custom cabinetry

All apartments are wired with 2 smart outlets, switches and thermostats that link with any device--Alexa, Google Home, Dot etc.

- USB port in the kitchen and bedroom outlets along with conventional prong outlets

- In Unit Laundry

- Fitness Center

- Bluetooth speaker fans in both bathrooms

- Private Patios

- Select units have -Smart Blinds, work with touch of a button or you can set a schedule

- Cats OK (Sorry no dogs)



In addition to rent a monthly Bundled Services rent charge applies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301742

Property Id 301742



(RLNE5888403)