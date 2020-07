Amenities

Large top floor 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Ukrainian Village available July 1st. Great location near the Division Blue Line, bars and restaurants on Chicago Ave and Division St, and easy access to the expressway. Unit features include: - Spacious top floor unit with vaulted ceilings - Wood burning fireplace - Updated kitchen with dishwasher - Central air conditioning and heat - Large back deck - Queen and king sized bedrooms - Tandem parking (2 spots in a row) included - Laundry in building



Terms: One year lease