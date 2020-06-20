917 West Washington Street

Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood flooring, open floor plan, updated kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer, private balcony. This luxury building has a fully equipped fitness center, resident lounge, sun terrace, swimming pool, rooftop lounge, executive business center, media room, 24 hr emergency maintenance, storage. Parking available for additional monthly fee. Pet friendly! Fantastic West Loop location close to public transportation, the Kennedy, restaurants and nightlife! Pricing for 2-Bedroom Apartments starting at $3625. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Bicycle Room, Storage, Roof Deck, Common Outdoor Space, Receiving Room, Business Center, Dishwasher, Laundry In Unit
