Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:42 PM

917 West Washington Street

917 W Washington Blvd · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1848154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

917 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0409 · Avail. now

$3,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
media room
This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood flooring, open floor plan, updated kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer, private balcony. This luxury building has a fully equipped fitness center, resident lounge, sun terrace, swimming pool, rooftop lounge, executive business center, media room, 24 hr emergency maintenance, storage. Parking available for additional monthly fee. Pet friendly! Fantastic West Loop location close to public transportation, the Kennedy, restaurants and nightlife! Pricing for 2-Bedroom Apartments starting at $3625. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Bicycle Room, Storage, Roof Deck, Common Outdoor Space, Receiving Room, Business Center, Dishwasher, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 West Washington Street have any available units?
917 West Washington Street has a unit available for $3,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 West Washington Street have?
Some of 917 West Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 West Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 West Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 West Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 West Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 917 West Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 West Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 917 West Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 West Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 West Washington Street have a pool?
Yes, 917 West Washington Street has a pool.
Does 917 West Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 917 West Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 West Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 West Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
