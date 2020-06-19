All apartments in Chicago
910 S Michigan St 618
910 S Michigan St 618

910 S Michigan Ave · (847) 830-0175
Location

910 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 618 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live across from Grant Park in this Spacious 2 bed - Property Id: 237840

Live across from Grant Park! Split 2 bed/1 bath soft loft w/ hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has granite counters and huge walk-in pantry. Separate in-unit laundry room. Private balcony with lovely views! Extra large storage space. Exercise room, community library and office space. Close to downtown, the lake front, bike trails, grocery stores, restaurants and Lake Shore Drive. Heated garage parking extra.
Property Id 237840

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 S Michigan St 618 have any available units?
910 S Michigan St 618 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 S Michigan St 618 have?
Some of 910 S Michigan St 618's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 S Michigan St 618 currently offering any rent specials?
910 S Michigan St 618 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 S Michigan St 618 pet-friendly?
No, 910 S Michigan St 618 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 910 S Michigan St 618 offer parking?
Yes, 910 S Michigan St 618 does offer parking.
Does 910 S Michigan St 618 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 S Michigan St 618 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 S Michigan St 618 have a pool?
No, 910 S Michigan St 618 does not have a pool.
Does 910 S Michigan St 618 have accessible units?
No, 910 S Michigan St 618 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 S Michigan St 618 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 S Michigan St 618 has units with dishwashers.
