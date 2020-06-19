910 S Michigan St 618

Amenities
Live across from Grant Park in this Spacious 2 bed - Property Id: 237840
Live across from Grant Park! Split 2 bed/1 bath soft loft w/ hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has granite counters and huge walk-in pantry. Separate in-unit laundry room. Private balcony with lovely views! Extra large storage space. Exercise room, community library and office space. Close to downtown, the lake front, bike trails, grocery stores, restaurants and Lake Shore Drive. Heated garage parking extra.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237840
Property Id 237840
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5819735)