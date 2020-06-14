900 W Newport Ave 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

Updated 4 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 158440



Extra large and nicely updated vintage unit available immediately in Lakeview/Boystown! This unit has it all--square footage, top floor, separate dining room, hardwood floors throughout, spacious 4 bedrooms with very tall ceilings, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and more. Walk to everything Lakeview has to offer--the el, restaurants, bars, theatres and beach. Laundry in basement, central heat/AC with exposed ductwork for a loft-like feel. Anchored by a beautiful stretch of shoreline to the east, Lakeview melds several distinct areas East Lakeview, Central Lakeview, Boystown, and Wrigleyville. Go out for a drink, attend a Cub's game or hit the beach!! Available immediately!

