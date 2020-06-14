All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 900 W Newport Ave 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
900 W Newport Ave 6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

900 W Newport Ave 6

900 W Newport Ave · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 W Newport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Updated 4 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 158440

Extra large and nicely updated vintage unit available immediately in Lakeview/Boystown! This unit has it all--square footage, top floor, separate dining room, hardwood floors throughout, spacious 4 bedrooms with very tall ceilings, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and more. Walk to everything Lakeview has to offer--the el, restaurants, bars, theatres and beach. Laundry in basement, central heat/AC with exposed ductwork for a loft-like feel. Anchored by a beautiful stretch of shoreline to the east, Lakeview melds several distinct areas East Lakeview, Central Lakeview, Boystown, and Wrigleyville. Go out for a drink, attend a Cub's game or hit the beach!! Available immediately!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158440
Property Id 158440

(RLNE5808498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 W Newport Ave 6 have any available units?
900 W Newport Ave 6 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 W Newport Ave 6 have?
Some of 900 W Newport Ave 6's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 W Newport Ave 6 currently offering any rent specials?
900 W Newport Ave 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 W Newport Ave 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 W Newport Ave 6 is pet friendly.
Does 900 W Newport Ave 6 offer parking?
No, 900 W Newport Ave 6 does not offer parking.
Does 900 W Newport Ave 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 W Newport Ave 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 W Newport Ave 6 have a pool?
No, 900 W Newport Ave 6 does not have a pool.
Does 900 W Newport Ave 6 have accessible units?
No, 900 W Newport Ave 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 W Newport Ave 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 W Newport Ave 6 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 900 W Newport Ave 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1748 E 71st
1748 E 71st Pl
Chicago, IL 60649
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60661
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity