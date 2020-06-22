8900 S Crandon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

New Remodeled Cozy Home! - Property Id: 295676



Special promotion!!! If you apply and get approved within 24 hours of the showing, you will get $200 move in credit!!!



Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath single family home. Stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors. washer/Dryer. Nice backyard to have BBQ and entertain.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295676

No Dogs Allowed



