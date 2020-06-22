8900 S Crandon Ave

Amenities
New Remodeled Cozy Home! - Property Id: 295676
Special promotion!!! If you apply and get approved within 24 hours of the showing, you will get $200 move in credit!!!
Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath single family home. Stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors. washer/Dryer. Nice backyard to have BBQ and entertain.
UNIT FEATURES
Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295676
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5838284)