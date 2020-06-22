All apartments in Chicago
8900 S Crandon Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

8900 S Crandon Ave

8900 South Crandon Avenue · (850) 706-0610
Location

8900 South Crandon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
Calumet Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1580 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
New Remodeled Cozy Home! - Property Id: 295676

Special promotion!!! If you apply and get approved within 24 hours of the showing, you will get $200 move in credit!!!

Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath single family home. Stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors. washer/Dryer. Nice backyard to have BBQ and entertain.
UNIT FEATURES
Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295676
Property Id 295676

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5838284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 S Crandon Ave have any available units?
8900 S Crandon Ave has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8900 S Crandon Ave have?
Some of 8900 S Crandon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 S Crandon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8900 S Crandon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 S Crandon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8900 S Crandon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8900 S Crandon Ave offer parking?
No, 8900 S Crandon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8900 S Crandon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8900 S Crandon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 S Crandon Ave have a pool?
No, 8900 S Crandon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8900 S Crandon Ave have accessible units?
No, 8900 S Crandon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 S Crandon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 S Crandon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
