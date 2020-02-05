All apartments in Chicago
8739 S Cottage Grove 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8739 S Cottage Grove 2

8739 South Cottage Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8739 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Luxury Apartments - Property Id: 23399

Wow, this huge 4/bedrooms 1/bath duplex is the best of the best. Eat in kitchen with maple cabinets and elegant counter tops. A luxurious bath which has ceramic tile flooring that extends throughout the shower area. Hardwood floors in living room. Tasteful lighting. Large bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans. Recess lights kitchen. Washer and dryer hookup in basement. Close to transportation and shopping centers.

Non refundable Moving fee is a minimum of $1000 subject to be higher depending on credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23399
Property Id 23399

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 have any available units?
8739 S Cottage Grove 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 have?
Some of 8739 S Cottage Grove 2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8739 S Cottage Grove 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 pet-friendly?
No, 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 offer parking?
No, 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 does not offer parking.
Does 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 have a pool?
No, 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 have accessible units?
No, 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8739 S Cottage Grove 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
