Amenities

pet friendly garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Vacant & Disinfected 3 Bed 1 Bath 2nd floor unit available for 12 month lease. Property is currently completely furnished and can be rented either with or without furniture. Amazing Location! Look at this mind-blowing rental in Ukrainian Village. Everyone is asking for a place but you keep coming up short. We have the greatest treasure you could ask for in a rental right here. Check out the comps and see for yourself. Almost no inventory and a ton of tenants lining up to move in. 1 Car Garage available, Pets welcome, Classic living, Original woodwork and stained glass. Only one unit available so hop to it and stake your claim. This hidden deal is guaranteed to impress with its original perfectly preserved wood work and stained glass windows. Set up a showing today! Remember we only have one unit available and when it's gone... it's gone! Check this one out right now!