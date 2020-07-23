All apartments in Chicago
868 W Lill Ave B3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

868 W Lill Ave B3

868 West Lill Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

868 West Lill Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit B3 Available 08/01/20 868 W LILL AVE, #B3 - Property Id: 311018

Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Lincoln Park!
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, large living area, good closet space. Laundry available on-site. Cats welcome. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/868-w-lill-ave-chicago-il-unit-b3/311018
Property Id 311018

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 W Lill Ave B3 have any available units?
868 W Lill Ave B3 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 868 W Lill Ave B3 currently offering any rent specials?
868 W Lill Ave B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 W Lill Ave B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 868 W Lill Ave B3 is pet friendly.
Does 868 W Lill Ave B3 offer parking?
No, 868 W Lill Ave B3 does not offer parking.
Does 868 W Lill Ave B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 W Lill Ave B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 W Lill Ave B3 have a pool?
No, 868 W Lill Ave B3 does not have a pool.
Does 868 W Lill Ave B3 have accessible units?
No, 868 W Lill Ave B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 868 W Lill Ave B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 868 W Lill Ave B3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 868 W Lill Ave B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 868 W Lill Ave B3 does not have units with air conditioning.
