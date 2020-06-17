All apartments in Chicago
8629 South Colfax Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 5:53 AM

8629 South Colfax Avenue

8629 South Colfax Avenue · (773) 572-9477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8629 South Colfax Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT | 8629 S. COLFAX CHICAGO | 5 BR | 2 BATH..Gorgeous 5 bedroom Family Single home For Rent!! This Beautiful home has all the lighting and space anyone dreams of for their home. The house has Laminated floors throughout, five large well-lit bedrooms with oversize energy efficient windows, great sized closets equipped with shelves and storage space throughout, 2 large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and appliances are included. Building is professionally managed and maintained. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 South Colfax Avenue have any available units?
8629 South Colfax Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8629 South Colfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8629 South Colfax Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 South Colfax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8629 South Colfax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8629 South Colfax Avenue offer parking?
No, 8629 South Colfax Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8629 South Colfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8629 South Colfax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 South Colfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 8629 South Colfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8629 South Colfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8629 South Colfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 South Colfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8629 South Colfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8629 South Colfax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8629 South Colfax Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
