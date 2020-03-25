All apartments in Chicago
8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:26 PM

8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue

8557 West Winnemac Avenue · (312) 471-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8557 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656
O'Hare

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
KEY FEATURES: Excellent area. Excellent building. Clean unit. Purely residential area. Tenant only pays for electricity. Garden unit. One parking space. Coin-operated and shared laundry room right outside your rear unit door. No security deposit. There is a $300 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee. Two (2) year lease strongly preferred. PLEASE READ ON: Welcome home to a beautiful, garden unit in a very well maintained building, a clean unit and in an excellent area. Walk into a spacious, carpeted living room area with many windows for that crisp, natural sunlight. There are two (2) spacious bedrooms with ample closet space as well as a full bathroom. It also comes with one garage parking space at no extra charge and there is ample street parking, and a shared, basement coin-operated laundry facility. The prospective tenant(s) only pay for electricity. A 680+ FICO is required and exceptions may be made for compensating factors; we run a criminal and employment background check too via a third-party scoring model. Pets OK on a case-by-case basis with possibly an extra pet security deposit. No smokers. No security deposit. No evictions. There is a $300 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee. You will not be disappointed with the area, the unit and the landlord, who takes great pride in this building. A true 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue have any available units?
8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue have?
Some of 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue have a pool?
No, 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
