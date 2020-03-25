8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

KEY FEATURES: Excellent area. Excellent building. Clean unit. Purely residential area. Tenant only pays for electricity. Garden unit. One parking space. Coin-operated and shared laundry room right outside your rear unit door. No security deposit. There is a $300 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee. Two (2) year lease strongly preferred. PLEASE READ ON: Welcome home to a beautiful, garden unit in a very well maintained building, a clean unit and in an excellent area. Walk into a spacious, carpeted living room area with many windows for that crisp, natural sunlight. There are two (2) spacious bedrooms with ample closet space as well as a full bathroom. It also comes with one garage parking space at no extra charge and there is ample street parking, and a shared, basement coin-operated laundry facility. The prospective tenant(s) only pay for electricity. A 680+ FICO is required and exceptions may be made for compensating factors; we run a criminal and employment background check too via a third-party scoring model. Pets OK on a case-by-case basis with possibly an extra pet security deposit. No smokers. No security deposit. No evictions. There is a $300 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee. You will not be disappointed with the area, the unit and the landlord, who takes great pride in this building. A true 10.