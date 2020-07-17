853 W Cornelia Ave 3N

Amenities
Beautiful Renovated 2 bedroom- virtual tour avail. - Property Id: 263197
This apartment is well located in Lakeview East near all the action on Broadway and Halsted. It is walking distance to the Addison Red line and Wrigley field, plus tons of restaurants, coffee shops, bars and shops. The apartment is very large and was recently updated. It features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathroom. The kitchen features a dishwasher. Laundry in unit, cats are allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263197
Property Id 263197
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5861104)