853 W Cornelia Ave 3N
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

853 W Cornelia Ave 3N

853 W Cornelia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

853 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dogs allowed
Beautiful Renovated 2 bedroom- virtual tour avail. - Property Id: 263197

This apartment is well located in Lakeview East near all the action on Broadway and Halsted. It is walking distance to the Addison Red line and Wrigley field, plus tons of restaurants, coffee shops, bars and shops. The apartment is very large and was recently updated. It features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathroom. The kitchen features a dishwasher. Laundry in unit, cats are allowed
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N have any available units?
853 W Cornelia Ave 3N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N have?
Some of 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N currently offering any rent specials?
853 W Cornelia Ave 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N is pet friendly.
Does 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N offer parking?
No, 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N does not offer parking.
Does 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N have a pool?
No, 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N does not have a pool.
Does 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N have accessible units?
No, 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 W Cornelia Ave 3N has units with dishwashers.
