Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WALK TO IT ALL FROM THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH TOP FLOOR UK VILLAGE APARTMENT STEPS FROM AWARD WINNING RESTAURANTS ON CHICAGO AVENUE AND THE CALIFORNIA CORRIDOR, METRA & SMITH PARK; WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & QUARTZ COUNTERTOP KITCHEN; UPDATED BATHROOM W/ PORCELAIN TILES, TUB/SHOWER COMBO & VANITIES W/ STONE COUNTERTOPS; CENTRAL HEAT; PRIVATE DECK AND GREAT SIZE COMMON BACKYARD SPACE; OPTION FOR EXTERIOR PARKING SPACE; AVAILABLE NOW! NOTE: THERE IS NO LAUNDRY ON-SITE OR DISHWASHER IN THE APT