Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

GORGEOUS, Condo-quality gut renovation in the heart of all the fun! THIS PLACE HAS IT ALL! 3 bdrms w big closets, expsoed brick wall, stunning new granite/stainless kitchen, marble bathrom, in-unit laundry, central air/high-efficiency furnace, hardwood floors and more! 1/2 blk to the Belmont train, close to the lake, Wrigley, nightlife, shopping and entertainment! Parking available!