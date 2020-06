Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

AVAILABLE JUNE 1!! 2 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT IN AN UNBEATABLE LINCOLN PARK LOCATION, JUST STEPS FROM BARS, RESTAURANTS, STORES AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. THIS TOTALLY REMODELED UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT WITH NEWER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED KITCHEN AND MARBLE BATHROOM. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT FROM WINDOWS GALORE AND SKYLIGHTS. LIVING ROOM HAS A BUILT-IN COFFEE BAR AND WOOD-BURNING FIRE PLACE. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER AND A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE GARDEN. THIS IS A MUST SEE. WON'T LAST!