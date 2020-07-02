All apartments in Chicago
844 W Ainslie St KG
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

844 W Ainslie St KG

844 West Ainslie Street · (312) 702-9578
Location

844 West Ainslie Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit KG · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
844 WEST Ainslie STREET, #KG - Property Id: 322607

Beautiful and rehabbed garden unit -1 bedroom/1 bath
Lovely & bright, newly remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath garden unit located in the Uptown neighborhood! Unit features include new appliances, new hardwood floors, and a sleek updated bathroom. Short distance to the lake, beach and Margate Park Fieldhouse. MUST SEE!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/844-w-ainslie-st-chicago-il-unit-kg/322607
Property Id 322607

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 W Ainslie St KG have any available units?
844 W Ainslie St KG has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 844 W Ainslie St KG currently offering any rent specials?
844 W Ainslie St KG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 W Ainslie St KG pet-friendly?
No, 844 W Ainslie St KG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 844 W Ainslie St KG offer parking?
No, 844 W Ainslie St KG does not offer parking.
Does 844 W Ainslie St KG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 W Ainslie St KG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 W Ainslie St KG have a pool?
No, 844 W Ainslie St KG does not have a pool.
Does 844 W Ainslie St KG have accessible units?
No, 844 W Ainslie St KG does not have accessible units.
Does 844 W Ainslie St KG have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 W Ainslie St KG does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 W Ainslie St KG have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 W Ainslie St KG does not have units with air conditioning.
