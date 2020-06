842 North Wood Street

Amenities

LARGE 3 BED, 2 BATH UNIT IN THE HEART OF EAST VILLAGE/WICKER PARK! NEW CARPET, APPLIANCES AND LIGHTING .SKY LIGHTS, WORKING FIREPLACE! HARDWOOD FLOORS IN MAIN LIVING AREAS, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 PARKING SPOTS INCLUDED. PRIVATE DECK & WASHER/DRYER IN BUILDING. LOCATED 3 BLOCKS FROM DIVISION STREET BOUTIQUES, NIGHT LIFE & BLUELINE EL. UNIT IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. UNIT IS VACANT AND CAN BE SHOWN IN PERSON OR VIRTUALLY WITH SHORT NOTICE. OWNERSHIP IS WILLING TO ADD IN-UNIT WASHER DRYER RENT TERMS NEGOTIABLE. FREE MONTH RENT FOR JUNE 1 MOVE IN.