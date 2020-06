Amenities

West Town - Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath. Unit features band new Kitchen, Amazing new cabinets and appliances. Brand new bathrooms with subway tile. Hardwood floor throughout. Laundry in unit. Parking options in September. These will go fast! ***Market rent for property is $3600 per month. $3200 reflects net effective rent with two month free for a 18 month lease. Tenants pay $3600 a month.***