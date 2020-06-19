834 West Waveland Avenue - 1

Amenities
Beautiful Wrigleyville 3 bed 2 bath grey stone apartment featuring ample natural light, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, additional bonus/office space, nice equal sized bedrooms, central heat and air, in unit laundry and a free exterior parking space! Building features gorgeous backyard perfect for grilling and entertaining. Superb location: walk to lakefront, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, and endless shopping, dining and nightlife options, and transportation options. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.