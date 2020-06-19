All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

834 West Waveland Avenue - 1

834 W Waveland Ave · (312) 282-3336
Location

834 W Waveland Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful Wrigleyville 3 bed 2 bath grey stone apartment featuring ample natural light, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, additional bonus/office space, nice equal sized bedrooms, central heat and air, in unit laundry and a free exterior parking space! Building features gorgeous backyard perfect for grilling and entertaining. Superb location: walk to lakefront, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, and endless shopping, dining and nightlife options, and transportation options. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 have any available units?
834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
