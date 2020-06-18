All apartments in Chicago
832 West BARRY Avenue.
Location

832 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to your urban oasis! This stunning luxury townhome in the heart of Lakeview lives like a single family home. Set in an intimate 3 unit building, this gorgeous property gets tons of natural light, has a fantastic 3 story floor plan (allowing for an epic master suite on the top floor) and has two outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors and the latest stone finishes accent the generous room sizes. Enormous closet space, freshly updated kitchen and baths, a full appliance package including washer and dryer--like like kings and queens within walking distance to all of the neighborhood's finest nightlife, retail, and eateries. You're also steps to the trains and buses, and the unit even includes a parking space out back in the price. Available immediately and easy to show--also available furnished for $3900 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 832 West BARRY Avenue have any available units?
832 West BARRY Avenue has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 West BARRY Avenue have?
Some of 832 West BARRY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 West BARRY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
832 West BARRY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 West BARRY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 832 West BARRY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 832 West BARRY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 832 West BARRY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 832 West BARRY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 West BARRY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 West BARRY Avenue have a pool?
No, 832 West BARRY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 832 West BARRY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 832 West BARRY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 832 West BARRY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 West BARRY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

