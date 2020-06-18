832 West BARRY Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to your urban oasis! This stunning luxury townhome in the heart of Lakeview lives like a single family home. Set in an intimate 3 unit building, this gorgeous property gets tons of natural light, has a fantastic 3 story floor plan (allowing for an epic master suite on the top floor) and has two outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors and the latest stone finishes accent the generous room sizes. Enormous closet space, freshly updated kitchen and baths, a full appliance package including washer and dryer--like like kings and queens within walking distance to all of the neighborhood's finest nightlife, retail, and eateries. You're also steps to the trains and buses, and the unit even includes a parking space out back in the price. Available immediately and easy to show--also available furnished for $3900 a month.