830 North Milwaukee

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym parking bbq/grill internet access key fob access

Located at the corner of Milwaukee and Elston, this modern boutique apartment community caters to the increasingly popular West Town/River West corridor of downtown Chicago. Super-convenient to public transit, the CTA Blue Line is .5 block away, while you can be on the I-90/94 in under 5 minutes. The area is more neighborhood than big city, surrounded by local shops and restaurants. This low-rise modern apartment offers a fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights, secured access, heated parking, Press-Box dry-cleaning and a green roof deck with gas grills, fire pits and amazing views of the skyline. Inside each apartment, there is in-unit laundry, top of the line kitchen appliances, quartz countertops and high ceilings. You even get Nest learning thermostats and super high speed internet. Attached parking is extra, but there is permit parking in the area. Dogs and cats are welcome in all units (there is a limit of 2 pets per apartment and breed/weight restrictions apply).



Terms: One year lease