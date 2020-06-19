All apartments in Chicago
830 North Milwaukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

830 North Milwaukee

830 North Milwaukee Avenue · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

830 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
Located at the corner of Milwaukee and Elston, this modern boutique apartment community caters to the increasingly popular West Town/River West corridor of downtown Chicago. Super-convenient to public transit, the CTA Blue Line is .5 block away, while you can be on the I-90/94 in under 5 minutes. The area is more neighborhood than big city, surrounded by local shops and restaurants. This low-rise modern apartment offers a fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights, secured access, heated parking, Press-Box dry-cleaning and a green roof deck with gas grills, fire pits and amazing views of the skyline. Inside each apartment, there is in-unit laundry, top of the line kitchen appliances, quartz countertops and high ceilings. You even get Nest learning thermostats and super high speed internet. Attached parking is extra, but there is permit parking in the area. Dogs and cats are welcome in all units (there is a limit of 2 pets per apartment and breed/weight restrictions apply).

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 North Milwaukee have any available units?
830 North Milwaukee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 North Milwaukee have?
Some of 830 North Milwaukee's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 North Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
830 North Milwaukee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 North Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 North Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does 830 North Milwaukee offer parking?
Yes, 830 North Milwaukee does offer parking.
Does 830 North Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 North Milwaukee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 North Milwaukee have a pool?
No, 830 North Milwaukee does not have a pool.
Does 830 North Milwaukee have accessible units?
No, 830 North Milwaukee does not have accessible units.
Does 830 North Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 North Milwaukee has units with dishwashers.
