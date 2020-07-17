All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:21 PM

8246 South RACINE Avenue

8246 South Racine Avenue · (847) 226-4387
Location

8246 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This Unit is completely new and beautifully done, modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath, open floor plan, modern kitchen and bathroom, beautiful wood floors throughout, laundry in building, your client wont' be disappointed "section 8 welcome"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have any available units?
8246 South RACINE Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have?
Some of 8246 South RACINE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8246 South RACINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8246 South RACINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8246 South RACINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue offer parking?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
