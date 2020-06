Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now. Extra wide, highly upgraded beautiful end unit in River West. Open floor plan in living area. Stainless appliances and under-cabinet lighting in kitchen. Crown molding and hardwood floors throughout unit. Spacious master with walk-in closet and large en suite bathroom with dual vanities and separate shower and jetted tub. In-unit washer/dryer. Large guest bedroom and conveniently located second bathroom. Balcony off master with skyline views. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Credit scores of 675 and gross income of 4x monthly rent required for all interested parties. Application info can be shared once lease terms have been agreeed upon.