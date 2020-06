Amenities

Great location with this 2bd/1bath unit that has a newly renovated bathroom, Central A/C, GFA, dishwasher as well as hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. 2nd bedroom makes for a great office space with tons of natural light. Spacious living area for entertaining. Coin laundry located in the basement along with private storage unit. Vacant and can be toured. Available for immediate move-in!